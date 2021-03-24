Video River Networks Appoints Ms. Perpetual Emeana and Bishop Christopher E. Milton to Board of Directors, where both will join Frank on the Audit Committee.

Video River Networks, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NIHK)

TORRANCE, CA, UNITED STATES, March 24, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Video River Networks, Inc. (OTCMKT: NIHK), a technology holding company that operates and manages a portfolio of Electric Vehicles, Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning and Robotics ("EV-AI-ML-R") assets, businesses and operations in North America, today announced that Ms. Perpetual Emeana and Bishop Christopher E. Milton have been appointed as independent members of its Board of Directors, effective March 23, 2021. Ms. Perpetual Emeana and Bishop Christopher E. Milton will join Frank on the Audit Committee and also serve alongside him and Ms. Patience C Ogbozor on our Board of Directors. Bishop Christopher E. Milton becomes the chair of the audit committee.

"I am pleased to welcome Ms. Emana and Bishop Milton to the Board of Directors," said Frank I Igwealor, President and CEO of Video River Networks. "Their extensive experience working with finance, human behaviors, objectivity, negotiating skills and capacities, from management and corporate governance to finance and operations, will be invaluable to the Company as we continue to execute on our strategy for long term shareholder value creation. We look forward to their immediate contribution as we expand our footprint into Electric Vehicles and Battery Technology."

The appointment of Ms. Perpetual Emeana and Bishop Christopher E. Milton, as independent directors, helps the Company to overcome the last hurdle for the Company to qualify to apply for OTCQB up-listing.

About Video River Networks, Inc.

Video River Networks, Inc. is a technology holding company that operates and manages a portfolio of Electric Vehicles, Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning and Robotics ("EV-AI-ML-R") assets, businesses and operations in North America. The Company's current and target portfolio businesses and assets include operations that design, develop, manufacture and sell high-performance fully electric vehicles and design, manufacture, install and sell Power Controls, Battery Technology, Wireless Technology, and Residential utility meters and remote, mission-critical devices mostly engineered through Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning and Robotic technologies NIHK's current technology-focused business model is a result of our board resolution on September 15, 2020 to spin-in/off our specialty real estate holding business to an operating subsidiary and then pivot back to being a technology company. The Company has now returned back to its original technology-focused businesses of Power Controls, Battery Technology, Wireless Technology, and Residential utility meters and remote, mission-critical devices.

Safe Harbor Statement

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You can identify these statements by the use of the words "may," "will," "should," "plans," "expects," "anticipates," "continue," "estimates," "projects," "intends," and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause results to differ materially from those projected or anticipated. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the Company's ability to successfully execute its expanded business strategy, including by entering into definitive agreements with suppliers, commercial partners and customers; general economic and business conditions, effects of continued geopolitical unrest and regional conflicts, competition, changes in technology and methods of marketing, delays in completing various engineering and manufacturing programs, changes in customer order patterns, changes in product mix, continued success in technical advances and delivering technological innovations, shortages in components, production delays due to performance quality issues with outsourced components, regulatory requirements and the ability to meet them, government agency rules and changes, and various other factors beyond the Company's control.

CONTACT:

Video River Networks, Inc.

370 Amapola Ave., Suite 200A

Torrance, CA 90501

contact@videorivernetworks.net