Technology Solution Provider ITsavvy Ascends CRN’s Solution Provider 500 List

Complete technology solution provider ITsavvy ranks 102 in the recently announced 2021 CRN Solution Provider 500 List.

ITsavvy has remained focused on serving our clients and accelerating time to value in delivering business outcomes.” — ITsavvy President and COO Munu Gandhi

ADDISON, ILL., U.S., June 17, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ITsavvy, one of the fastest-growing complete technology solution providers in the U.S., now ranks 102 in the 2021 CRN Solution Provider 500 List—moving up seven places in the last year and 245 places in the 13 years it has been included in the list. The list was announced earlier this week.

The CRN Solution Provider 500 list recognizes and ranks the top IT channel partner organizations that earned the highest revenue in North America. The list is widely acknowledged as the industry standard for identifying the highest-performing technology integrators, strategic service providers and IT consultants.

The CRN Solution Provider 500 List is also the industry's preeminent channel partner directory, serving as a valuable resource for technology vendors looking to partner with highly credible providers.

ITsavvy President and COO Munu Gandhi said, “Since we were first included on the list, we have continued to transform our firm, realized tremendous growth and weathered a few industry storms. Two things haven’t changed: CRN is still the go-to news source for the technology industry and ITsavvy has remained focused on serving our clients and accelerating time to value in delivering business outcomes.”

CRN is a brand of The Channel Company. The complete 2021 Solution Provider 500 list is available online at https://www.crn.com/sp-500/sp2021.htm

ITsavvy is a leader in tailored, end-to-end IT product and service solutions. ITsavvy built its reputation as a value-added reseller with industry-leading product availability, design and implementation, client support and delivery speed through 46 distribution centers across the U.S. ITsavvy also has data center locations in Cedar Knolls, N.J. and Oak Brook, Ill. The company’s user-friendly website provides concise, leading-edge IT decision-making resources, including an e-commerce site with real-time pricing and availability. ITsavvy is headquartered in Addison, Ill., with offices in Chicago’s Loop; Hauppauge, N.Y.; New York, N.Y.; Naples, Fla.; Miami; Warren, N.J.; Hayward, Calif.; Beavercreek, Ohio and Raleigh, N.C. Call 855.ITsavvy (855.487.2889), email info@ITsavvy.com, visit www.ITsavvy.com. Visit ITsavvy’s Media Center at www.ITsavvy.com/about/media-center. For media inquiries, contact Jeanna Van Rensselar at Smart PR Communications; 630-363-8081. Full release at: https://www.itsavvy.com/technology-solution-provider-itsavvy-ascends-crns-solution-provider-500-list/

###

Copyright © 2004 - 2021 ITsavvy. All rights reserved. ®Registered Trademarks of MT & Associates LLC. All other company and product names may be trademarks of respective companies with which they are associated.