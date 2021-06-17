» News » 2021 » DNR deputy director selected for Leadership Misso...

DNR deputy director selected for Leadership Missouri program

Katie Jo Wheeler, deputy director of the Missouri Department of Natural Resources, has been selected to attend Leadership Missouri, the premier leadership development program offered by the Missouri Chamber of Commerce and Industry. Leadership Missouri is designed to enhance the leadership skills of current and emerging leaders through an in-depth exploration of the state’s economic, political and social issues.

Wheeler joined the Missouri Department of Natural Resources as general counsel in 2017. Prior to joining the department, she practiced law in Kansas City, advising businesses and individuals on environmental issues related to regulatory compliance, litigation and business transactions. Katie Jo is a lifelong Missourian and a graduate of Baylor University and the University of Missouri, School of Law.

Since its inception in 1990, Leadership Missouri has helped hundreds of Missourians to become better leaders. The program consists of seven monthly, two-day sessions held in different regions of the state. While travelling to several Missouri communities and networking with the state’s top government, business and non-profit leaders, participants will gain a better understanding of the diverse industries and people that make up Missouri’s economy.

The 2021 class will kick off on June 16 in St. Louis and participants will travel over the following seven months to Kansas City, Joplin, Jefferson City, Cape Girardeau and Chillicothe before concluding in Osage Beach.

“Katie Jo is committed to accelerating her professional growth and learning more about Missouri industries and government,” said Dru Buntin, acting director of the Missouri Department of Natural Resources. “The skills and knowledge she will acquire through the Leadership Missouri program will improve our agency’s performance so we can continue to provide quality service to Missouri citizens.”

“Leadership Missouri was created to help leaders connect across our state’s diverse portfolio of industries. We designed it to elevate the talent of Missouri’s leadership pool and establish a forum for sharing ideas and best practices. Over the past 30 years, all of our expectations for this program have been met — and more,” said Daniel P. Mehan, Missouri Chamber President and CEO. “Leadership Missouri is no less vital today than it was at its founding. Right now, Missouri needs strong leadership to help us confront important economic competitiveness issues. We need leaders who can work across industries and regions to unite our state. That is exactly the type of experience that Leadership Missouri provides and the Missouri Chamber is proud to be offering this experience for the 30th time.” You can learn more and apply for the 2022 class at mochamber.com/leadershipmissouri.

