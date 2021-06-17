Statement by HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra on U.S. Supreme Court Decision to Uphold the Affordable Care Act in California v. Texas

“Once again, the Supreme Court has made clear that the landmark Affordable Care Act is the law of the land. Today’s ruling is a victory for all Americans, especially people with a pre-existing condition or anyone who was worried they could be forced to choose between their health and making ends meet. Health care should be a right -- not a privilege -- just for the healthy and wealthy.

“Today’s decision means that all Americans continue to have a right to access affordable care, free of discrimination. More than 133 million people with pre-existing conditions, like cancer, asthma or diabetes, can have peace of mind knowing that the health protections they rely on are safe. Women who need access to birth control, life-saving maternity care and preventive care can rest easy, knowing that their care is protected and covered. Seniors and people with disabilities can breathe easy knowing their health protections will continue. Individuals who have faced discrimination can continue accessing care without fear. And people relying on Medicaid and Medicare should know these programs are stronger than ever.

“As a Member of Congress, I helped draft and pass the ACA. As the Attorney General of California, I took this case all the way to the Supreme Court. And now, as Secretary, I will continue to stand up and stand with you to protect access to affordable health care. The COVID-19 public health emergency has underscored the importance of safeguarding this life-saving law and it is only fitting that the Supreme Court recognized its lawfulness. Now we can build on the Affordable Care Act by implementing the investments that President Biden has made in America’s health with the American Rescue Plan. Every American should have access to the tools they need to lead healthy, full lives.”