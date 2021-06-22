Cheers! Prolific Singer-Songwriter Raises A Glass With Celebratory Single "Here's To Us"

Country singer-songwriter Larry Jay releases "Here's To Us" on Sunday, June 20th. It's the follow up to his #2 international iTunes smash, "That Kind Of Love."

LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, June 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "Such an amazing songwriter" - Jamsphere

"Larry Jay's greatest strength comes from his ability to write upbeat and cheerful melodies that are uplifting" - The Indie Source

Since releasing his single, "Drunk On Dreams," a Top 30 UK iTunes hit in October 2020, Larry Jay has been riding a wave of successful single releases including a #1 and a #2 international sales chart hit. His November single release featuring Caeland Garner of The Voice ("Wow") hit #1 on the iTunes South Africa country songs chart. His most recent single, "That Kind Of Love" peaked at #2 on the same chart. With more than 120K Spotify streams and a successful open heart surgery behind him, Larry Jay has ALOT to celebrate.

On Sunday, June 20th, Larry Jay invites you to raise a glass with him on his new single, "Here's To Us." (MTS) The video for the celebratory song about friendship already has over 1700 Youtube views in the week since its release. Watch "Here's To Us" at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lQl5j06p5Gk

ABOUT LARRY JAY: A first runner-up in multiple songwriting contests, including the prestigious John Lennon Songwriting Contest, Larry Jay says he started writing and performing music "To set my soul free." Jay has performed at the famed and historic Troubadour in Los Angeles, and he's shared the stage with Neil Young sideman and member of Crazy Horse, Sonny Mone.

The New York native, now residing in California, injects truth with hopeful lyrics and tasty melodies, to create his own brand of Award-winning Americana-tinged southern fried music. Larry Jay is a 2021 Josie Music Awards nominee.

Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/artist/6LQmkpR1sJUY3SUxqwEUyj?si=xa-Ayw91S1mV9Ut03NLE6A

IG: https://www.instagram.com/larryjay_music/
Twitter: @lwdc123
Website: https://www.larryjaymusic.com/

Michael Stover
MTS Management Group
michael@mtsmanagementgroup.com

Larry Jay "Here's To Us"

About

MTS Management Group is more than just an artist management/publicity/promotions company…It is where INDIE artists get MAJOR exposure! Specializing in full-service artist management, publicity and promotions, radio and social media campaigns for new and established independent artists and indie labels, MTS Management Group and MTS Records are on the cutting edge of today’s new music business. Founded in 2010 by Award-winning songwriter, musician and producer, Michael Stover. A music industry veteran of over 30 years, Michael is a graduate of the Art Institute of Pittsburgh, with a degree specializing in the Music and Video business. Michael has used that education to gain a wealth of experience within the industry: from retail music manager and DJ, to two-time Billboard Magazine Contest winning songwriter, performer and chart-topping producer, and finally, award-winning artist manager, publicist, promoter and label president. In just 7 years, MTS Records has released 32 Top 40 New Music Weekly country chart singles, including TWELVE #1s and 8 Top 85 Music Row chart singles.

http://www.mtsmanagementgroup.com

