July 3rd - Covid Independence Day™ - A Day of Celebration - A Day of Remembrance

ROCHESTER, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, June 17, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DNA Digital Marketing has created a Free Digital Marketing program for restaurants, bars, and other small businesses affected by the Covid-19 Pandemic.

The program will provide free of charge the following: videos, customized graphics, and digital badges for the registered participants to leverage in their digital marketing. At the same time, DNA Digital Marketing will be promoting these businesses and the event itself on social media.

Covid Independence Day™ represents an opportunity for those businesses who participate in the program a chance to reclaim their customers in a holiday immediately prior to Independence Day, the 4th of July.

We are not fully out of the woods yet with COVID. But, just as the colonies declared their independence from Great Britain before they were actually independent, we propose that the country once again declares its independence, but this time from COVID on the 3rd of July.

Julio M. Ahumada, the creator of the July 3rd holiday, Covid Independence Day™, said it was a way to help these businesses hit hardest by the pandemic.

“It is a chance to come together. We’ve all been through so much this past year, and a lot of it alone. As humans, we gather - to mourn, to celebrate, to just be with each other. It’s what we do. And it’s what has been missing since the pandemic started.”

Danny Deutsch - owner Abilene Bar

“We’re grateful to be putting Covid behind us, hopefully, and this is giving us all a way to celebrate, but also to remember those who didn’t make it.”

More information regarding registration and how other restaurants, bars and small businesses can participate in and outside of the Western New York area is coming soon.

https://covidindependenceday.dnadigitalmarketing.com/