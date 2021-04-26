Cloud Storage Security, company has been accepted into the (AWS) Independent Software Vendor (ISV) Accelerate Program, a co-sell program for AWS Partners.

ROCHESTER, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, April 26, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cloud Storage Security Joins AWS ISV Accelerate Program & Announces Investment Funding from Mistral Venture Partners

Cloud Storage Security, creators of Antivirus for Amazon S3, announced two major milestones today in the growth of the cloud security company. The company has been accepted into the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Independent Software Vendor (ISV) Accelerate Program, a co-sell program for AWS Partners who provide software solutions that run or integrate with AWS. The program helps partners drive new business and accelerate sales cycles by connecting the participating ISVs with the AWS Sales organization.

Additionally, Cloud Storage Security also announced that it recently closed a new financing round from Mistral Venture Partners to drive product innovation and expand market development.

Cloud Storage Security CEO, Aaron Newman, commented, “We are excited to have been recognized as a leading AWS ISV partner – a status that reflects the outstanding customer outcomes and rapid growth we have been able to drive with our Antivirus for Amazon S3. The investment from Mistral Ventures comes at a perfect time for us to take advantage of our AWS ISV Accelerate membership to increase our rate of customer acquisition and accelerate product development to meet the demands of our growing customer base.”

Through the AWS ISV Accelerate Program, Cloud Storage Security receives focused co-selling support from AWS, access to further sales enablement resources, reduced AWS Marketplace listing fees, and incentives for AWS Sales teams. The program provides participating ISVs with access to millions of active AWS customers globally.

“Achieving AWS ISV Accelerate membership so quickly is a clear validation of the need for Cloud Storage Security’s antimalware solution for cloud object storage,” said Code Cubitt Mistral Managing Partner, “We are delighted to be working with such a talented team of enterprise security experts, building the next generation of cloud security solutions.”

About Cloud Storage Security

Cloud Storage Security is an Amazon Web Services Advanced Technology Partner headquartered in Rochester, New York. Its Antivirus for Amazon S3 enables customers to easily and cost-effectively protect Amazon S3 from malware. The cloud native malware scanner can be installed in minutes, auto discovers all Amazon S3 buckets across multiple accounts and regions, provides immediate visibility into the prevalence of malware, and remediates problem and infected files based on user defined policies. Antivirus for Amazon S3 is the only antimalware solution on AWS Marketplace that enables customers to scan their Amazon S3 environment in tenant with multiple virus detection engines.

About Mistral Venture Partners

Mistral Venture Partners, an early stage venture capital firm, with offices in both Canada and the United States, is typically the first institutional investor in a company. Our goal is to help position our companies for the next stage of fundraising by working closely with the team to help them grow from early traction to predictable growth.