Tennessee Guardsman, Powell native, retires

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. – After 36 years of dedicated service, Lt. Col. Bradford Asplund, a Powell native, retired from the Tennessee Army National Guard on May 31.

Asplund served 11 years in the New York Army National Guard before transferring to Tennessee’s 278th Armored Cavalry Regiment and later Tennessee’s Recruiting and Retention Battalion. He deployed to Iraq from 2004 to 2005 and served as the brigade executive officer for the Joint Detention Group in Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, from 2016 to 2017.

“The Army National Guard has truly allowed me to walk the walk in defense of my country,” said Asplund. “It has been packed with training and leadership opportunities, but most of all, comradery with the best military members from New York to Tennessee and worldwide.”

Asplund, originally from New Jersey, graduated from Hudson Falls Central High School, New York, in 1979 and later attended the State University of New York at Oswego where he earned his bachelor’s degree in 1984. He earned his commission in 1986 as a medical service corps officer and later transitioned to military police. The final 23 years of his service were spent on active duty.

Bradford Asplund resides in Powell with his wife Debra. His son, Griffin, and his wife Leslie live in Maryville. Asplund’s stepson Mark lives in Knoxville; and his stepdaughter Ali is married and lives in Virginia.