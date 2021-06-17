Mariposa Therapy Services Announces Grand Opening of Adult Speech, Physical Occupational Therapy & Rehab Clinic

Mariposa Therapy Services Founders Mariposa Therapy Services Team Mariposa Therapy Services Tempe AZ

Tempe Chamber celebrates the Opening with a Ribbon Cutting

TEMPE, AZ, UNITED STATES, June 17, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mariposa Therapy Services, a leading provider of adult and pediatric speech, occupational and physical therapy services today formally announces their new Adult Speech, Physical Occupational Therapy & Rehabilitation Clinic in Tempe, AZ

Anne Gill, Chamber President & CEO and Jihan Cottrell, Cox Business Account Executive and Chamber Board of Directors member, helped Mariposa Therapy Services, Co-Owners Danielle Lowe and Kristin Blanchard officially open the space during a virtual ribbon cutting ceremony on Wednesday, June 9, 2021.

Mariposa Therapy Service’s new therapy center provides speech, occupational and physical therapy services to Adults. The staff demonstrated the new Anti-Gravity Treadmill and Solo-Step Harnessing System, two new machines that will help Mariposa therapists continue to provide state-of-the-art rehabilitation services.

The Anti-Gravity Treadmill is used to help patients ease back into walking after an accident or surgical procedure when they are unable to support their entire body weight. Therapists calibrate the treadmill per a doctor’s specifications using the patient’s weight and continually monitor progress.

The Solo-Step Harnessing System is used when patients have problems with balance. The patient is strapped into a harness and the therapist helps them walk and step up on small risers. Patients gain confidence walking and maintaining balance, and the harness ensures they do not fall.

Danielle Lowe and Kristin Blanchard shared that they have eagerly awaited this day and cannot wait to serve the city. “We appreciate the Tempe Chamber helping us share the excitement of the ribbon-cutting ceremony and the introduction of our new adult clinic.” They added, “We are committed to providing exceptional clinic and home-based therapy and rehabilitation services in all disciplines and invite health care providers, and prospective patients to schedule a visit.”

About Mariposa Therapy

Mariposa Therapy Services was founded 16 years ago when Danielle Lowe and Kristin Blanchard decided to combine their skills, experience and talents working with cochlear implants, apraxia, adult neuro rehab, high-functioning ASD, childhood language impairments and social communication differences, to create a clinic that offered the best pediatric and adult speech and language, physical, and occupational therapy services. They have built relationships with medical professionals and case managers throughout Greater Phoenix and continue to add new services such as Small Group Therapy, Therapeutic Summer Camp and Rehabilitation services. For more information, visit https://mariposatherapyservices.com/.