Nuestra Vision Launches on DishLATINO, Bringing Entertainment From Mexico to U.S. Based Viewers
Nuestra Vision has launched its TV channel on DishLATINO, the leading suite of English and Spanish-language programming packages in the U.S. and Puerto Rico.MIAMI, FL, USA, June 17, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nuestra Vision, a Spanish-language TV network that offers premium Mexican programming to Hispanic audiences living in the U.S., announced today it has launched its channel on DishLATINO, the leading suite of English and Spanish-language programming packages in the United States and Puerto Rico.
“Adding Nuestra Vision to DishLATINO’s lineup is a vital step towards our mission of bringing the best family-friendly entertainment to our viewers.” Said Victor Herrera da Silva, CEO of Nuestra Vision. “The U.S. Hispanic population continues to be a driver of growth in the country, and is the single largest minority group in the United States. Bringing Nuestra Vision to our viewers through key partners like DishLATINO is essential to ensuring we can meet that growth and demand with our premium content tailored to Mexicans living in the United States.”
“We’re excited to launch Nuestra Vision on DishLATINO,” said Alfredo Rodriguez, VP of DISH’s Latino Center of Excellence. “It’s our goal to deliver exceptional Spanish-language programming to our viewers, and our partnership with Nuestra Vision will allow us to offer even more popular content from Mexico to our customers across the U.S. and Puerto Rico.”
About Nuestra Vision
Nuestra Vision, which translates to “Our Vision,” is a Spanish language TV network that offers Mexican premium programming to Hispanic audiences living in the US, specialized in the development, production, and massive distribution of editorial, news, sports, and entertainment content, as well as integrated marketing and advertising strategies in printed, alternative, and digital media, among other media. Nuestra Vision offers original programming featuring Movies, News provided by UNO TV and Sports News provided by Claro Sports, as well as Live Sporting and Special events broadcasted directly from Mexico.
About DishLATINO
DishLATINO is a leading suite of English and Spanish language programming packages in the United States and Puerto Rico. It offers its customers Spanish-language news, entertainment, and sports in combination with DISH’s broad English-language programming lineup, providing millions of customers with access to more than 200 channels. As a subsidiary of DISH, it offers award-winning technology to enjoy the best programming at the best price. DISH’s voice remote with Google Assistant allows consumers to quickly access entertainment, ask questions, control smart-home devices and its new Google Nest Integration will make DISH the first provider to integrate live video streams directly on the TV.
