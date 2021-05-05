“MC Live,” Hosted by María Celeste Arrarás, to Be Aired by Nuestra Vision as Part of Landmark Alliance With Ora TV
EINPresswire.com/ -- Nuestra Vision, a Spanish language TV network that offers Mexican premium programming to Hispanic audiences living in the US, announced today it has partnered with Ora TV, a leader in online content distribution and production. The companies will start their collaboration with the launch of María Celeste’s newest show, “MC Live,” through Nuestra Vision’s traditional and digital nationwide distribution outlets.
As part of both organization’s goals and in tune with María Celeste’s passion for storytelling, the parties will bring to Nuestra Vision’s viewers the dynamic show in which María Celeste candidly talks with celebrities and newsmakers about difficult moments in their lives and how they have managed to overcome challenges. Every episode is a life lesson with a profound take away for “MC Live” viewers.
“As Nuestra Vision continues to grow along with our audience and serve them with family-friendly premium content, partnering with Ora TV was a natural step that brings together leading forces in the industry with common objectives,” said Victor Herrera da Silva, CEO of Nuestra Vision. “This great alliance will allow us to bring additional positive value to our communities through the excellent work and expertise of María Celeste.”
Starting May 10, 2021, viewers can watch “MC Live” through Nuestra Vision’s TV affiliate network, as well as Pluto TV, and the network’s mobile app, available on iOS and Android.
“We are excited that “MC Live” will now have additional distribution outlets through Nuestra Vision, a family oriented network. With this venture more people will be exposed to the uplifting message of the program that is so much needed nowadays. I’m delighted to have an additional channel to interact with the US Hispanic audience,” said María Celeste Arrarás.
“María Celeste is a singular talent with an amazing ability to connect with audiences like few people on television today,” said John Dickey, CEO of Ora TV. “We are thrilled to be partnering with Nuestra Vision to bring her new show to an even wider audience, who is looking for inspirational and entertaining content to share with their families. We couldn’t be working with a better partner or a better talent on this amazing project.”
Nuestra Vision provides a family-friendly offering, featuring one of the largest and most important Mexican movie libraries, composed of over 2,300 movie hits, spanning from the Golden Mexican Movie Era to recent productions. Additionally, Nuestra Vision features sports programming, including live games such as men’s and women’s soccer tournaments, football games, boxing, lucha libre, baseball, and MMA, together with sports news and content, and world-class news produced live, as well as shows and interviews with top-tier Mexican and International talent and celebrities. Broadcast days and times can be found on nuestravision.tv
About Nuestra Vision
Nuestra Vision, which translates to “Our Vision,” is a Spanish language TV network that offers Mexican premium programming to Hispanic audiences living in the US specialized in the development, production, and massive distribution of editorial, news, sports, and entertainment content, as well as integrated marketing and advertising strategies in printed, alternative, and digital media, among other media. Nuestra Vision offers original programming featuring Movies, News provided by UNO TV and Sports News provided by Claro Sports, as well as Live Sporting and Special events broadcasted directly from Mexico.
About Ora TV
Ora TV is an on-demand digital entertainment network and production company founded by broadcasting legend Larry King & Mexican businessman Carlos Slim. The company, launched in July 2012, creates and distributes high quality, award-winning talk, news and informational programming - as well as branded content - for a variety of platforms, including digital and linear television. Current and past programming includes: Emmy-nominated Larry King Now, Dennis Miller + One, PoliticKING with Larry King, Off the Grid with Jesse Ventura, Catching Hell, Brown Bag Wine Tasting with William Shatner, Real Girl’s Kitchen with Haylie Duff, and Beer Geeks.
CONTACTS:
For Nuestra Vision:
Sarah Henderson
pr@nuestravision.tv
For Ora TV:
publicity@ora.tv
Sarah Henderson
As part of both organization’s goals and in tune with María Celeste’s passion for storytelling, the parties will bring to Nuestra Vision’s viewers the dynamic show in which María Celeste candidly talks with celebrities and newsmakers about difficult moments in their lives and how they have managed to overcome challenges. Every episode is a life lesson with a profound take away for “MC Live” viewers.
“As Nuestra Vision continues to grow along with our audience and serve them with family-friendly premium content, partnering with Ora TV was a natural step that brings together leading forces in the industry with common objectives,” said Victor Herrera da Silva, CEO of Nuestra Vision. “This great alliance will allow us to bring additional positive value to our communities through the excellent work and expertise of María Celeste.”
Starting May 10, 2021, viewers can watch “MC Live” through Nuestra Vision’s TV affiliate network, as well as Pluto TV, and the network’s mobile app, available on iOS and Android.
“We are excited that “MC Live” will now have additional distribution outlets through Nuestra Vision, a family oriented network. With this venture more people will be exposed to the uplifting message of the program that is so much needed nowadays. I’m delighted to have an additional channel to interact with the US Hispanic audience,” said María Celeste Arrarás.
“María Celeste is a singular talent with an amazing ability to connect with audiences like few people on television today,” said John Dickey, CEO of Ora TV. “We are thrilled to be partnering with Nuestra Vision to bring her new show to an even wider audience, who is looking for inspirational and entertaining content to share with their families. We couldn’t be working with a better partner or a better talent on this amazing project.”
Nuestra Vision provides a family-friendly offering, featuring one of the largest and most important Mexican movie libraries, composed of over 2,300 movie hits, spanning from the Golden Mexican Movie Era to recent productions. Additionally, Nuestra Vision features sports programming, including live games such as men’s and women’s soccer tournaments, football games, boxing, lucha libre, baseball, and MMA, together with sports news and content, and world-class news produced live, as well as shows and interviews with top-tier Mexican and International talent and celebrities. Broadcast days and times can be found on nuestravision.tv
About Nuestra Vision
Nuestra Vision, which translates to “Our Vision,” is a Spanish language TV network that offers Mexican premium programming to Hispanic audiences living in the US specialized in the development, production, and massive distribution of editorial, news, sports, and entertainment content, as well as integrated marketing and advertising strategies in printed, alternative, and digital media, among other media. Nuestra Vision offers original programming featuring Movies, News provided by UNO TV and Sports News provided by Claro Sports, as well as Live Sporting and Special events broadcasted directly from Mexico.
About Ora TV
Ora TV is an on-demand digital entertainment network and production company founded by broadcasting legend Larry King & Mexican businessman Carlos Slim. The company, launched in July 2012, creates and distributes high quality, award-winning talk, news and informational programming - as well as branded content - for a variety of platforms, including digital and linear television. Current and past programming includes: Emmy-nominated Larry King Now, Dennis Miller + One, PoliticKING with Larry King, Off the Grid with Jesse Ventura, Catching Hell, Brown Bag Wine Tasting with William Shatner, Real Girl’s Kitchen with Haylie Duff, and Beer Geeks.
CONTACTS:
For Nuestra Vision:
Sarah Henderson
pr@nuestravision.tv
For Ora TV:
publicity@ora.tv
Sarah Henderson
Nuestra Vision
pr@nuestravision.tv
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn