Colin Wilhelm for U.S. Congress Campaign Releases New Commercial Detailing Colin’s Recovery from Addiction
Colin Wilhelm is a Democratic candidate for U.S. Congress in Colorado's 3rd District in 2022 running to defeat Rep. Lauren Boebert
Recovery is hard because it never ends... it's constant work. But recovery is fun because life in recovery is amazing. You can do anything in recovery, that is the message of this video.”GLENWOOD SPRINGS, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, June 17, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Colin Wilhelm released a video Thursday morning detailing his addiction recovery and his plan for Colorado’s 3rd Congressional District. CD3 falls below Colorado’s other districts in healthcare costs and available recovery options. After overdoses in Colorado rose by almost 50% during the pandemic, it became clear to Colin that there is work to be done.
— Colin Wilhelm
"Recovery is hard because it never ends, there is no graduation or diploma, it's constant work. But recovery is fun because life in recovery is amazing. You can do anything in recovery, that is the message of this video.”, Colin said. “If you need help or know someone who needs help please reach out, contact your local AA number for resources. Or hell, shoot me a message and I'll be there."
Watch Colin Wilhelm's Video Detailing His Addiction Recovery
Colin has plans to address many of Western Colorado’s needs, not just addiction treatment and recovery access. These issues, like climate change and a shifting jobs market, are just some of the many issues facing CD3.
For more information, please visit Colin's website at www.wilhelmforcolorado.com or to set up an interview with Colin Wilhelm, please contact our Communications Director at press@wilhelmforcolorado.com or 219-877-5070.
