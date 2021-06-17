HEXAGON MONUMENT
3rd President of Republic of Vietnam, ĐÀO Minh Quân with His Comrades with own hands & sincere hearts, built a memorial construction, Hexagon Monument in Adelanto, CA, to pay tribute to the 58,721 American soldiers, who sacrificed in the battle to defend South VN.
It is the first Hexagon Monument built by the Third President of the RVN and his comrades, expressing the enduring friendship between the two countries of the United States and Vietnam.
BUILT BY IMPERIAL DUKE PRESIDENT ĐÀO MINH QUÂN AND HIS COMRADES
California, U.S. Hexagon Monument -The Memorial Works of 58,721 American comrades who sacrificed their lives for Vietnam, built by IMPERIAL DUKE ĐÀO Minh Quân, the Third President of the Republic of Vietnam (RVN) and his comrades since 2020, which has recently been completed.
IMPERIAL DUKE ĐÀO Minh Quân is always indebted to the Government and people of the United States and the Allies, especially the US, for helping Vietnam throughout the history of Vietnam's resistant war, for their sacrifice in Vietnam, and for having carried Vietnamese refugees in their own countries since the evacuation of the RVN on April 30, 1975, to the present day.
With own hands and sincere hearts, he and his comrades completed a memorial construction at TỤ NGHĨA ĐƯỜNG, 10800 Sierra Road, Adelanto, CA, 92301, to pay tribute to the 58,721 American soldiers, His comrades who laid down their lives in the battle to defend South Vietnam.
The Hexagon Monument, consisting of 6 tall and wide black walls, each wall has two sides, is supported by two pillars of marble, forming a hexagon, with 12 wall sides engraved with the names of 58,721 American Comrades-in-Arms who sacrificed their lives for Vietnam. It is built on a green cement base with a white hexagonal star in the middle, along with lightings capable of emitting a glow of 5 to 10 km, enough for people from a distance or an aircraft flying around the area to notice.
The sacrifices and losses of the United States and the allies for 10 years from 1965 to 1975 in Vietnam to protect South Vietnam from the invasion of the North Vietnamese Communists were uncountable. The monument was built on behalf of the Vietnamese compatriots by IMPERIAL DUKE ĐÀO Minh Quân, the Third President of the RVN, who used to be a Lieutenant, Commander of the Black Tiger Special Forces in Đông Hà, Quảng Trị, in the tactical zone I, from 1972 to 1975. The ARVN soldiers who have never been discharged and their descendants are continuing to serve in the RVN, the Third. Together with government officials, who are Vietnamese patriots worldwide, having used their strength, with love and gratitude to build this construction, overcoming all difficulties and obstacles of the desert sun and wind. This completed work is to express their gratitude and honor to the American patriots.
It is also the first Hexagon Monument built by the Third President of the RVN and his comrades, expressing the enduring friendship between the two countries of the United States and Vietnam.
The Hexagon Monument will be a great reunion place for Vietnamese and American patriots, veterans, compatriots of the allies to visit, experience and touch each stone carved in the names of heroes. At the same time to offer gratitude and respect to the heroic 58,721 US comrades-in-arms who laid down their lives for peace, independence, and freedom of Vietnam.
THE HONORABLE NAMES OF THE AMERICAN HEROES ARE FOREVER CARVED HERE, ON THE WALLS OF THIS HEXAGON MONUMENT, AS WELL AS FOREVER ENGRAVED IN THE HEARTS OF GENERATIONS OF THE REPUBLIC OF VIETNAM AND VIETNAMESE PEOPLE.
Hue Lam
Republic of Vietnam, The Third
email us here