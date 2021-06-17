3rd President of Republic of Vietnam, ĐÀO Minh Quân with His Comrades with own hands & sincere hearts, built a memorial construction, Hexagon Monument in Adelanto, CA, to pay tribute to the 58,721 American soldiers, who sacrificed in the battle to defend South VN.

It is the first Hexagon Monument built by the Third President of the RVN and his comrades, expressing the enduring friendship between the two countries of the United States and Vietnam.