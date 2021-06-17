FX Design Group receives Top Honors at NewscastStudio’s 2020 Broadcast Production Awards
FX Design Group places first in three Local News categories at NewscastStudio’s 2020 Broadcast Production Awards.ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, June 17, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This month, FX Design Group is honored to have received awards in three categories at NewscastStudio’s 2020 Broadcast Production Awards, with an additional two projects receiving honorable mentions. In a virtual sweep of the Local News categories, FX showcased industry-leading broadcast set and lighting designs implemented in markets across the country.
Set of the Year for Local News was awarded to WREG News Channel 3 in Memphis, Tennessee. Designed to embody the essence of Memphis, WREG’s set was crafted with a warm, inviting aesthetic featuring an architectural representation of the landmark Hernando de Soto Bridge, outfitted with color-changing LED bulbs. Custom wood inlay flooring and tech-forward video displays throughout the broadcast space juxtapose a feel of timelessness with a modernistic presentation.
KRGV Channel 5 News in Weslaco, Texas was awarded Lighting Design of the Year for Local News. Desiring both a contemporary and multi-functional lighting composition, KRGV was lit with movement in mind, taking advantage of the entire studio space and mobile set pieces to allow for tracking shots and complex storytelling. DeSisti and Ikan fixtures paired with an ETC EOS control console provide both ease of programming and a multitude of visual arrangements.
Only ninety minutes away from FX’s Orlando headquarters, WFLA News Channel 8 in Tampa Bay, Florida took home Set Technology of the Year for Local News. WFLA wanted a truly cutting-edge and tech-forward design, which was realized with a full battery of video wall “windows” backing a majority of the broadcast environment. With integration expertise provided by Digital Video Group, this fully customizable configuration of both Neoti low and high-resolution seamless LED displays complementing a large-scale Philips monitor array allows the set to be transformed with on-demand video presentations, giving WFLA’s team a virtually limitless canvas for exhibiting high-quality, state-of-the-art broadcasts to immerse and engage their audience.
In addition to these lauded wins in their respective categories, FX was also honored with a pair of Set of the Year Honorable Mentions: the aforementioned set of WFLA, and the design of Newsday in Long Island, New York.
The entire team at FX is sincerely grateful for the recognition of NewscastStudio’s Broadcast Production Awards, and hopes to continue collaborating with world-class organizations on many award-winning broadcast set and lighting design projects in the years to come.
To learn more about FX Design Group, visit www.fxgroup.tv.
