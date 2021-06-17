GRAZIA USA ANNOUNCES APPOINTMENT OF EX-EXECUTIVE EDITOR OF INTERVIEW & CONTRIBUTING EDITOR OF VANITY FAIR, KEVIN SESSUMS

Mr. Sessums was both a Contributing Editor and the Fanfair Editor of Vanity Fair where he wrote 28 cover stories during his time under famed under famed editors Tina Brown and Graydon Carter.

Mr. Sessums will also write for Grazia Gazette: Hamptons Edition that reaches more than five hundred thousand unique readers throughout the most prominent high-traffic areas in The Hamptons — from Southampton to Montauk — and direct to targeted homes.