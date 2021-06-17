Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Middlesex Barracks / Petit Larceny & False Pretenses Request for Information

STATE OF VERMONT DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE CASE#: 21A302326 RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Tylor Rancourt                            STATION: Middlesex Barracks                CONTACT#: 802-229-9191

DATE/TIME: 6/15/2021 1830 hours INCIDENT LOCATION: Mt. Hunger Trailhead, Sweet Road, Waterbury, VT VIOLATION: Petit Larceny and False Pretenses

 

ACCUSED: Unknown                                            AGE: CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:

VICTIM: William Bucossi CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Waterbury, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above date and time the Vermont State Police received a report of a stolen wallet from the Mt. Hunger Trailhead on Sweet Road in Waterbury, Vermont.  Further investigation revealed the victim's debit card was used at Billing Mobil at 758 Waterbury Stowe Road soon after the theft. The suspect is described as a white male with brown hair and was wearing red shorts, a dark colored shirt, and sneakers. 

The suspect was seen leaving Billings Mobil in a white Honda Civic with a temporary Vermont license plate. Photos of the suspect and the vehicle are attached to this press release. Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact the Vermont State Police - Middlesex Barracks at 802-229-9191 or texting keyword VTIPS to 274637 (CRIMES).  Tips can also be submitted anonymously to 844-848-8477.

