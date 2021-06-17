OROPAY’s clients to enjoy new payment options with Salt Edge

OROPAY, a Cypriot EMI, has partnered with Salt Edge, leader in open banking solutions, for becoming PSD2 compliant to provide safe and secure payments.

LONDON, LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 17, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- OROPAY, a Cypriot EMI, has partnered with Salt Edge, leader in developing open banking solutions, for becoming PSD2 compliant to provide safe and secure payments to its customers.

OROPAY is an electronic money institution regulated by the Central Bank of Cyprus, providing business & personal eMoney, and eCommerce solutions. The company focuses on international money transfers and aims to help businesses and consumers conduct their transactions more conveniently. With the goal to provide better, faster, and more advantageous services, OROPAY became fully PSD2 compliant.

It all started with OROPAY’s expansion plans to the European Union and the European Economic Area. The eWallet’s clients in this region are mostly businesses that, thanks to PSD2 compliance’s perks, have been enjoying more than just safe payment journeys. The compliance solution empowered OROPAY to build new, value-added services around the APIs, enabling businesses to optimise their processes in a rational and time-efficient way. According to Konstantinos Kareklas, OROPAY Deputy CEO and Director, business clients need easy and secure manners for executing their daily eMoney transactions via OROPAY business accounts, and this is where Salt Edge’s open banking solutions became more than necessary.

Being PSD2 compliant enables OROPAY customers to securely connect their eWallet accounts to third-party applications (TPPs) and get a full view of their transactions and initiate payments directly in the app.

“Strengthening our relationship with our customers is a priority and this is why we constantly aim to come up with offerings suiting their needs and the changes happening in our domain. Cross border payments are a mandatory element of business activities. Becoming PSD2 compliant was, undoubtedly, an added value, so, after a thorough market research, we decided to partner with Salt Edge. We choose specifically Salt Edge for its rich experience in the field, API technology, and excellent customer service.”

Konstantinos Kareklas, OROPAY Deputy CEO and Director

The collaboration between OROPAY and Salt Edge helped the eWallet build services around the new possibilities of open banking.

“Looking back at the time when Salt Edge started implementing the open banking solution in OROPAY’s ecosystem and the great manner that the eWallet is now leveraging it in Europe, it becomes clear that the more open a company is to making its customers’ lives better, the greater its success will be. Our goal was to make this transition as seamless as possible so that OROPAY’s clients from all over Europe take full advantage of the provided solution, and we are happy to ensure their safety and quality at every single stage.”

Victor Colta, Technical Project Manager at Salt Edge.

About OROPAY

OROPAY is an authorized Electronic Money Institution (EMI) by the Central Bank of Cyprus, offering business and personal eMoney solutions as well as eCommerce solutions. OROPAY is for Businesses and Individuals, who wish to go cashless and are looking for tailored, cost-effective solutions for their e-commerce journey, the OROPAY accounts suite, is your ultimate payment solution partner, that instantly unlocks your e-commerce potential and enables you to send/receive payments in less than 3 clicks. Unlike other Business / Personal account solutions our PSD2 compliant web and mobile platforms, offer a secure and simple transaction experience, featuring the personal contactless debit card, multi-business account management, OROPAY by link and seamless e-commerce checkout solutions, supported by our premium account management and customer service.

More information: www.oropay.com

Phone number: +357-25-752-100

Email: info@oropay.com

About Salt Edge

Salt Edge – a financial API platform with PSD2 and open banking solutions. The company has two main vectors of activity: enabling third parties to get access to bank channels via a unified gateway, and developing the technology necessary for banks to become compliant with the directive’s requirements. ISO 27001 certified and AISP licensed under PSD2, the company employs the highest international security measures to ensure stable and reliable connections between financial institutions and their customers. The company is integrated with 5000+ financial institutions in 50+ countries.

More information: www.saltedge.com

Phone number: +1-437-886-3969

Email: press@saltedge.com