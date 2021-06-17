Global Smart Insulin Pens Market Trends, Strategies, And Opportunities In The Smart Insulin Pens Market 2021-2030

Smart Insulin Pens Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Growth And Change To 2030

LONDON, GREATER LONDON , UK, June 17, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the new market research report ‘Smart Insulin Pens Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Growth And Change To 2030’ published by The Business Research Company, the global smart insulin pens market is expected grow from $0.082 billion in 2020 to $0.086 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.9%. The growth is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The global smart insulin pens market is expected to reach $0.114 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 7%. The accurate adjustments and delivery of doses of insulin can avoid over dosing or low dosing, which is the main driver of the market.

The smart insulin pens market consists of sales of smart insulin pens which allows to dial the insulin dose accurately and related products. The companies manufacturing the smart insulin pens are primarily engaged in designing and manufacturing of first- and second-generation smart insulin pens which are either reusable or pre-filled for the application of delivering accurate insulin dose in Type 1 Diabetes and Type 2 Diabetes. The revenue generated by these companies is through sales of these pens to hospitals & clinics, ambulatory surgical centers, and home care settings.

Trends In The Global Smart Insulin Pens Market

The next generation smart insulin pens go far beyond memory storage. They help in calculating personalized doses, track glucose continuously and connects with apps of smartphones to visualize the data. In 2019, Novo Nordisk and Abbott partnered to integrate insulin dose data into the digital health tools which aims at connecting key technologies such as continuous glucose monitoring and insulin pens thus simplifying diabetes management. The NovoPen 6 and the NovoPen Echo Plus pens will be able to connect to the Dexcom G6 CGM and the Diasend diabetes management platform (Glooko).

Global Smart Insulin Pens Market Segments:

The global smart insulin pens market is further segmented based on type, end user, usability, application and geography.

By Type: First Generation Pens, Second Generation Pens (Bluetooth Enabled, USB Connected)

By End User: Hospitals & Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Home Care Settings

By Usability: Prefilled, Reusable

By Application: Type 1 Diabetes, Type 2 Diabetes

By Geography: The global smart insulin pens market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Smart Insulin Pens Global Market Report 2021 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides smart insulin pens global market overviews, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the global smart insulin pens market, smart insulin pens global market share, smart insulin pens global market players, smart insulin pens global market segments and geographies, smart insulin pens global market's leading competitors' revenues, profiles and market shares.

Read Smart Insulin Pens Global Market Report 2021 from The Business Research Company for information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region And By Country; Historic And Forecast Size, And Growth Rates For The World, 7 Regions And 12 Countries

Smart Insulin Pens Market Organizations Covered: Companion Medical, Eli Lilly and Company, Novo Nordisk A/S, Diamesco Co. Ltd., Emperra GmbH E-Health Technologies.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

