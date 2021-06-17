Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 551 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 215,243 in the last 365 days.

St. Johnsbury / Aggravated Assault with a weapon, Simple Assault, Reckless Endangerment

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 21A402808

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME:  Trooper Domonique Figueroa                           

STATION: St. Johnsbury                     

CONTACT#: 802 748 3111

 

DATE/TIME: 06/16/2021 at 2319 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Newark Pond Road, Newark

VIOLATION: Reckless Endangerment, Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon, Simple Assault

 

ACCUSED:  Hunter Lafond                                             

AGE: 21

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Lyndonville, VT

 

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

sexual assault or domestic violence.)

AGE:

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time, Troopers were called to an address in Newark, VT for a report of a gunshot. Through further investigation, it was learned that Lafond endangered several people with a firearm and caused bodily injury to another individual on scene. Lafond was taken into custody and processed at the St. Johnsbury Barracks. He was lodged at Northeastern Regional Correctional Facility.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME:  06/17/2021 at 1230 hours          

COURT: Caledonia County Court - Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION:  Northeastern Regional Correctional Facility   

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED

 

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

You just read:

St. Johnsbury / Aggravated Assault with a weapon, Simple Assault, Reckless Endangerment

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.