St. Johnsbury / Aggravated Assault with a weapon, Simple Assault, Reckless Endangerment

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 21A402808

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Domonique Figueroa

STATION: St. Johnsbury

CONTACT#: 802 748 3111

DATE/TIME: 06/16/2021 at 2319 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Newark Pond Road, Newark

VIOLATION: Reckless Endangerment, Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon, Simple Assault

ACCUSED: Hunter Lafond

AGE: 21

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Lyndonville, VT

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

sexual assault or domestic violence.)

AGE:

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time, Troopers were called to an address in Newark, VT for a report of a gunshot. Through further investigation, it was learned that Lafond endangered several people with a firearm and caused bodily injury to another individual on scene. Lafond was taken into custody and processed at the St. Johnsbury Barracks. He was lodged at Northeastern Regional Correctional Facility.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 06/17/2021 at 1230 hours

COURT: Caledonia County Court - Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: Northeastern Regional Correctional Facility

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED

