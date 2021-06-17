St. Johnsbury / Aggravated Assault with a weapon, Simple Assault, Reckless Endangerment
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 21A402808
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Domonique Figueroa
STATION: St. Johnsbury
CONTACT#: 802 748 3111
DATE/TIME: 06/16/2021 at 2319 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Newark Pond Road, Newark
VIOLATION: Reckless Endangerment, Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon, Simple Assault
ACCUSED: Hunter Lafond
AGE: 21
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Lyndonville, VT
VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of
sexual assault or domestic violence.)
AGE:
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time, Troopers were called to an address in Newark, VT for a report of a gunshot. Through further investigation, it was learned that Lafond endangered several people with a firearm and caused bodily injury to another individual on scene. Lafond was taken into custody and processed at the St. Johnsbury Barracks. He was lodged at Northeastern Regional Correctional Facility.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 06/17/2021 at 1230 hours
COURT: Caledonia County Court - Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: Northeastern Regional Correctional Facility
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: INCLUDED
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.