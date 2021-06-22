Fine Jewelry Company on Track for 5000% Sales Increase in 2021 $1.48 M on Mothers day alone: Bergio Stock Symbol: BRGO

$BRGO Logo $BRGO CEO $BRGO Amazing Jewelry $BRGO Acquires GearBubble $BRGO Acquires Aphrodite's

Fine Jewelry Company on Track for 5000% Sales Increase in 2021: Bergio, Inc. (Stock Symbol: BRGO)

BERGIO INTERNATIONAL, INC. (OTCMKTS:BRGO)

We are excited about this acquisition and the possibility to bring high-quality jewelry at a scale to the on-demand eCommerce market With the vertical integration of Bergio's production capabilities” — Donald Wilson, CEO of GearBubble

EAST FAIRFIELD,, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, June 22, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Fine Jewelry Company on Track for 5000% Sales Increase in 2021: Bergio, Inc. (Stock Symbol: BRGO)  Established Jewelry Design & Sales Company for Famous Bergio Brand. Worldwide Gross Sales for Mother's Day Period Surpass $1.48 Million. On Target for 5000% Gross Sales Increase in 2021 via Acquisitions. Plans to Acquire GearBubble , a Global E-Commerce Fulfillment Platform. Recently Acquired Aphrodite's , a Global Jewelry e-Tailer That has Done $31 Million in Sales in 3.5 Years.Bergio International, Inc. (BRGO) is a global leader in jewelry design and manufacturing. The Bergio brand, the primary portfolio asset, is associated with high-quality, handcrafted, and individually designed pieces with a European sensibility, Italian craftsmanship, and a bold flair for the unexpected.Established in 1995, the BRGO signature innovative design, coupled with extraordinary diamonds and precious stones, earned the company recognition as a highly sought-after purveyor of rare and exquisite treasures from around the globe. With family jewelry roots reaching back to the 1930s, BRGO founder, CEO, and designer Berge Abajian is a third-generation jeweler, blending superior knowledge in design and manufacturing to create unparalleled collections in craftsmanship and style. The BRGO Berigo brand features fine jewelry, silver fashion jewelry, bridal, couture, and leather accessories, ranging in price from $50 to $250,000. BRGO on Target for 5000% Gross Sales Increase in 2021On June 15th BRGO announced it is on track to show an estimated 5000% increase in gross sales for this year. While BRGO is set to increase sales from the previous year, the large impact will come from the newly acquired Aphrodite's anticipating an estimated $9 million in gross sales and GearBubble with an anticipated $20 million in gross sales after their July 2, 2021, acquisition date.BRGO purchased the Aphrodite's brand for $5 million in February and signed an official letter of intent to acquire GearBubble for $3.162 million, which is on track to close in July of this year. Aphrodite's has been fully funded and funds for GearBubble are currently available and ready for the official purchase of its assets. These two recent acquisitions, along with BRGO sales, are projected to bring in approximately $30 million in gross sales for 2021. Subsequently, in 2022, it will be the first that all three brands show revenue for the entire year together after implementing vertical integration which is expected to further improve the bottom line.Aphrodite's is an impressively fast-growing e-tailor for jewelry. The company had $31 million in sales in 3.5 years, which includes $10 million in sales during the pandemic in 2020. GearBubble is a B2B e-commerce fulfillment platform that assists in improving the customer purchasing experience on sites such as Amazon, Etsy, and others. It had $27 million in revenue from 2020 and was profitable. BRGO acquired Aphrodite's and GearBubble to greatly increase the bottom line, while assisting the two brands with their operations and manufacturing. Aphrodite's and GearBubble brings the most skilled tech teams that will allow BRGO to expand their ecommerce footprint and compete with the top online fine jewelry brands.BRGO has an unwavering focus on providing all of its customers with authentic and uniquely designed jewelry. Every piece is crafted carefully and is never created with a previous piece of the company's or its competitors in mind. All BRGO jewelry is made with the finest gems and stones while keeping the customer in mind. BRGO management understands that each customer is different, so each piece of jewelry they wear should be.The vertical integration will not only allow increased profits, but it will also create more favorable outcomes. It will prospectively allow better quality and lower pricing on the jewelry. All sales figures and data are preliminary, unaudited, and are based on the information currently available to BRGO through its internal daily sales reporting system.For more information on Aphrodite's, visit https://www.aphrodites.com For more information on GearBubble, visit https://www.gearbubble.com  BRGO Releases Mother's Day Sales for Aphrodite'sOn May 19thBRGO released preliminary Mother's Day sales results for Aphrodite's, a global e-tailer recently acquired for $5 million. For the 2021 Mother's Day sales period from April 1, 2021, through May 9, 2021, the gross sales were over $1.488 million. With over 31,000 online orders, Aphrodite's had a gross margin north of 80% and gross profit of just under $245,000.As the world continues to recover from the pandemic, BRGO continues to see increased online purchasing trends gaining permanent traction. BRGO also saw an increase in margins due to vertical integration after its acquisition. The Mother's Day sales period was a very positive start to second quarter of 2021 for BRGO.For more information on Aphrodite's visit https://www.aphrodites.com  BRGO to Acquire GearBubble, a Global E-Commerce Fulfillment PlatformOn May 12thBRGO announced its intent to acquire 51% of the assets of GearBubble, a premier e-commerce fulfillment platform with over $27 million in revenue from 2020.For the past four and a half years, GearBubble has processed over $130 million in sales, with over 5 million units sold, and currently has a positive bottom line. Their offering includes shirts, mugs, additional on-demand items, and most recently, jewelry, a product category they look forward to expanding. GearBubble is best known for its seamless eBay, Etsy, and Amazon integrations, which allow their millions of customers to effortlessly launch, scale, and find success in the e-commerce industry.Donald Wilson, CEO of GearBubble, shared, "We are excited about this acquisition and the possibility to bring high-quality jewelry at a scale to the on-demand eCommerce market. With the vertical integration of Bergio's production capabilities, we will be able to better service our millions of customers and scale much faster than we would have ever been able to do on our own."Under the terms of the deal, BRGO will form an acquisition subsidiary which will own 51% of Gear Bubble's assets, for which BRGO will pay $2 million at closing in cash and an additional $1.162 million in 15 subsequent monthly cash payments. A binding letter of intent was signed on May 6, 2021, and an Acquisition Agreement is set to be fully executed after a full financial audit of Gear Bubble's assets by July 1, 2021.The acquisition of GearBubble's assets will strengthen BRGO efforts for expansion into e-commerce and further increase the product categories they offer. The addition will allow BRGO to tap into GearBubble's millions of B2B e-commerce customers and world-class marketing while allowing the e-commerce fulfillment platform to integrate advanced jewelry production, allowing them to disrupt the massive gifting market.BRGO has always aimed to create designs ahead of the trends with an unwavering commitment to crafting original pieces, incorporating extraordinary diamonds and precious stones. 