We have just begun to tap the potential of CBG, CBC and CBN. With everyone focusing on CBD, I think that this forward thinking will have a huge impact on the success of the company and its product”RALEIGH, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, June 17, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Acquisition of Xtreme Organics Inc. To Expand Growth In Medicinal & Botanical Products Space for Scandia Inc (OTC: SDNI)
— SDNI CEO Jamie Allen
Highest Quality Supplements for Athletes; Plans in Play to Reduce Share Structure for Enhanced Shareholder Value.
Xtreme Organics Subsidiary Focused on Organic CBD Supplement Market.
Products Developed by High Level Bio Scientists, Doctors and Personal Trainers in Cooperation with Professional Sports Organizations.
Plans to Reduce Authorized Shares From 20 Billion To 500 Million.
High Profile Presenting Sponsorship for Latest Tryout Event of the XFC Xtreme Fighting Championship.
Scandia Inc. (SDNI) has historically been focused on Health Care Services and continues to review new opportunities in the Health Care sector. Additionally, SDNI is actively reviewing opportunities in the Medicinal Chemicals and Botanical Products sector and the Pharmaceutical Preparations sector.
In 2019 SDNI acquired 51% of Xtreme Organics, Inc. which focuses on creating USDA certified CBD Health Supplements, CBD Water, and CBD Energy Drinks for Xtreme Sports Atheletes. Xtreme Organics is a manufacturer and distributor of Organic CBD supplements developed by a team of Bio Scientists, Dr's and world-renowned Personal Trainers in cooperation with extreme sports athletes from MMA, MotoX, FMX, Snow, Skate, and Surf.
The SDNI team takes pride in the fact that athletes trust them to provide the CBD and CBG Dietary Supplements they need to Out-Perform, Out-Last, and Recover Faster than their competition. SDNI products help athletes combat their number one enemy, inflammation.
Xtreme Organics spent over 5 years growing, testing, and developing industry-leading best practices for USDA Certified Organic Hemp before they made a single supplement. Unlike other CBD companies, SDNI only uses USDA CERTIFIED ORGANIC HEMP grown on its own farms in all of the company’s products.
SDNI continues to actively review additional opportunities in the areas of Pharmaceutical Preparations and Medicinal Chemicals and Botanical Products and is currently servicing the US market with plans for expansion into Canada and Latin America with its consumer brand Xtreme Organics and their Hydro, Boost and Amplified Products.
SDNI Plans to Reduce Its Authorized Shares From 20 Billion To 500 Million
On June 16thSDNI, parent company of Xtreme Organics, announced a plan to reduce its authorized shares from 20 billion to 500 million. In conjunction with this announcement, SDNI has paid off its initial loan from Emerald Coast Investments (ECI) and will therefore get back from ECI 860 million shares which means its outstanding shares will now total 71,189,628.
Xtreme Organics makes hydration, energy and recovery products for extreme lifestyles, and have been working extensively with Xtreme Fighting Championships and its fighters in the development of their cutting-edge products, as well as with athletes from the world of MotoX, Supercross, FMX, ArenaCross, skate, surf and snow.
SDNI Subsidiary Xtreme Organics Sponsors Event Tryouts for Famous Xtreme Fighting Championships in Cancun, Mexico
On May 4th Xtreme Fighting Championships (XFC), a leading producer of MMA sports live entertainment events, announced that SDNI owned Xtreme Organics, Inc. would be the Presenting Sponsor for the XFC's Mexico Tryout Event on May 8 at Cancha De La 510 in Cancun.
SDNI subsidiary Xtreme Organics makes CBD products for extreme lifestyles,and has been working extensively with XFC and its fighters in the development of their cutting-edge products, as well as with athletes from the world of motoX, supercross, FMX, ArenaCross, skate, surf and snow.
Since November, XFC Tryout Events have been held in Atlanta, Detroit and Oklahoma City. The events each receive hundreds of applications from fighters around the world. Some notable athletes to earn XFC contracts at these events include Austin Bashi and Bobby Nash, who returns to action at XFC 44 on May 28 at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, IA, LIVE on FOX Deportes and FOX Sports 2.
The May 8th XFC Tryout Event was be broadcast on XFCTV.com, FOX Deportes, TVP, El Heraldo TV and Azteca Mundo.
Regarding the SDNI sponsorship XFC President Myron Molotky stated, "The XFC is very excited to strengthen our working relationship with Xtreme Organics, a world-class organization on the cutting edge of CBD science. We're very excited to promote Xtreme Organics on the XFC's global marketing platform."
XFC CEO Steve Smith added, "The XFC takes tremendous pride in working with organizations on the cutting edge of their industry, so Xtreme Organics is a perfect fit for the XFC Hexagon. This partnership will be very beneficial for both parties."
SDNI Xtreme Organics CEO Jamie Allen responded, "Xtreme Organics is excited to be sponsoring the tryouts in Cancun and looks forward to working with the XFC in their quest to find the next generation of champions of MMA from around the world."
For more information on Scandia, Inc. (SDNI) visit: www.scandiapharma.com
For more information on the SDNI subsidiary Xtreme Organics, Inc. visit: www.xtremeorganic.com
