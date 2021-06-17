Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
HRLocker and Adare Human Resource Management Announce Strategic Partnership to Support Businesses Post-Covid

Leading high touch and high-tech HR Solutions providers align to support Irish businesses

We've seen a 40% increase in subscriptions to the HRLocker platform, as organisations digitalise human resources functions such as time sheets, annual leave, remote working and performance management”
— Adam Coleman, CEO at HRLocker
LAHINCH, CLARE, IRELAND, June 17, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- HRLocker and Adare Human Resource Management announced a strategic partnership to help Irish businesses tackle the key HR challenges they face as they begin to reopen their workplaces in a post-Covid world and to fully realise the potential of their staff to drive their businesses forward.

As the vaccine rollout gathers pace and restrictions ease, many organisations are preparing to bring staff back into the workplace. However, given the ongoing prevalence of Covid-19, employers are faced with a number of challenges and opportunities, including the continuation of remote working, effectively managing outcomes-based performance, employee engagement and managing the health and wellbeing of their teams.

The partnership between HRLocker and Adare Human Resource Management ensures clients are equipped with the necessary HR technology and employment law expertise to successfully manage their business and staff with newer ways of working.

As part of the partnership, Adare Human Resource Management’s HR platform Linea, the most comprehensive, up-to-date online resource available for HR practitioners and businesses that provides latest information on all aspects of HR, Employment Law, Industrial Relations and Health & Safety, will be integrated into the HRLocker platform.

“We are delighted to announce this partnership with Adare Human Resource Management. Since the beginning of the pandemic, we have seen a 40% increase in subscriptions to the HRLocker platform, as organisations sought to digitalise human resources functions such as time sheets, annual leave, remote working and performance management,” comments Adam Coleman, CEO at HRLocker. “Now, as more workplaces reopen, new challenges are emerging that require professional HR and employment law insight and the team at Adare Human Resource Management is best placed to deliver just that.”

Derek McKay, Managing Director at Adare Human Resource Management adds, “Our clients trust us to have the right information and solutions not just to keep them compliant but to ensure their people and their organisations can succeed. This partnership, which combines our extensive HR and employment law knowledge with HRLocker’s power to automate HR admin, does just that. Combining the high touch and high tech of our respective leading HR businesses will significantly benefit our clients.”


Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, IT Industry, Technology


