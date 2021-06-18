The Fifty Best Liqueurs - Bayon Tamarind Liqueur 2021

Bayon Tamarind Liqueur The Fifty Best

Tamarind Liqueur just won its 2nd Silver Medal at the New York Competition for The Fifty Best Liqueurs in 2021

Give a man a fish, he eats for a day. Teach a man to fish, he eats for a lifetime ...” — Help Us Help Cambodia

PHNOM PENH, CAMBODIA, June 18, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tamarind Liqueur - 40 proof

Our Tamarind Liqueur starts with Cambodian rice baijiu, macerated with hand picked tamarind. It is then sweetened exclusively with palm sugar from Cambodia's national tree; the Borassus flabellifer - more commonly know as the sugar palm tree. Climber's climb to the top, and extract the sap from it's flowers, and boil it down to a syrup - much in the manner of American maple syrup.

The baijiu, tamarind, and palm sugar give it it's unique taste of Southeast Asia - and help explain the following notes from The Fifty Best - Liqueurs Competition !

" Aroma: Tamarind, tamarind paste, rhubarb, beets, orange peel, burnt caramel, muddy fields, root, tree bark, smoky, woodsy, red wine, natural. "

" Palate: Tamarind, tart cherry, sweet & sour cherry, cola nuts, soil, earth, touch of smoke, sweet & tart, natural flavor. "

" Finish: Tamarind, orange, soursop, lime, caramel, tart, touch of smoke, complex. "



About Bayon Distillery

Bayon Distillery was formed by a Cambodian - Rattana Em (BS Engineering) and an American - Matthew Green-Hite (MBA Finance). Besides their own distillery training in the US, they are ably assisted by Daniel Ruiz (BS Food Science), a Master Distiller from Portland, Oregon (owner of Ruiz Spirits; and formerly of Clear Creek Distillery, Oregon).

Bayon Distillery is a Cambodian company bringing the art and science of Western craft distilling to Cambodia. Distilling operations are both capital intensive, and require skilled employees. Rattana and Matthew have not only brought capital into Cambodia, they have been training Cambodians in these skills as well.

And these skills are being used to process Cambodia's amazing agricultural products - cashew, mango, palm sugar, mangosteen, tamarind, and coffee beans - into internationally recognized and exportable products - soon to be shipped abroad.

This Silver medal is our 6th award for our products in major US competitions.