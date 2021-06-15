Pelosi Statement on the 9th Anniversary of DACA

Contact: Speaker’s Press Office,

Washington, D.C. – Speaker Nancy Pelosi released the following statement to mark the ninth anniversary of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) initiative, established by President Obama on June 15, 2012:

“Today, our nation celebrates nine years of the landmark DACA program, which empowers hundreds of thousands of young immigrants to pursue their American Dream. This week, we also mark one year since the Supreme Court affirmed DACA and rejected the Trump Administration’s illegal, immoral assault on our Dreamers. As we celebrate these joyous anniversaries, we are reminded of the urgency we face in fully protecting these Americans, so they can continue to strengthen our nation with their talents, hard work and patriotism.

“The Democratic House has now proudly passed H.R. 6, the American Dream and Promise Act, twice. This landmark legislation will put Dreamers and TPS and DED recipients on a permanent pathway to citizenship. The Senate must now swiftly pass this legislation into law. We also salute President Biden for his immediate executive actions upon taking office to ensure that, in the meantime, DACA is stronger today than ever before.

“Dreamers make America more American, from studying at our universities to serving our nation overseas to fighting this pandemic on the frontlines. To mark this momentous anniversary and honor our nation’s heritage as a land of immigrants, House Democrats call on our Republican colleagues to join us in supporting the Dream and Promise Act so that this vital legislation will become the law of the land.”

