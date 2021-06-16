Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
IDEA Maintenance of Fiscal Effort (MOE) Eligibility Standard for Special Education

Public School Districts and ESUs

IDEA Maintenance of Fiscal Effort (MOE) Eligibility Standard for Special Education – Open Now Close July 26. School district eligibility for receipt of Individuals with Disabilities Education Act (IDEA Part B) funds are contingent upon maintaining fiscal effort from year to year. Districts are to report within this application estimated special education expenditures, receipts, and resident child counts to establish eligibility for the receipt IDEA Part B funds through the Grant Management system (GMS) during the 2021-2022 year.

 

