Governor Ron DeSantis Signs Twenty-Four Bills

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Today, Governor Ron DeSantis signed the following bills:

 

  • CS/CS/SB 56 – Community Association Assessment Notices
  • CS/SB 70 – Domestic Violence Centers
  • CS/CS/SB 184 – Purple Alert
  • SB 346 – Florida Real Estate Appraisal Board
  • CS/SB 348 – Medicaid
  • CS/SB 420 – Motor Vehicle Insurance Coverage Exclusions
  • CS/CS/SB 430 – Retail Petroleum Fuel Measuring Devices
  • CS/SB 616 – Public Accountancy
  • CS/CS/SB 630 – Community Associations
  • CS/CS/SB 714 – Resource Information for Individuals with Disabilities
  • SB 728 – Credit for Reinsurance
  • CS/CS/SB 1060 – Limitation of Liability for Voluntary Engineering or Architectural Services
  • CS/CS/SB 1532 – Child Support
  • CS/CS/SB 1598 – Consumer Protection
  • SB 7028 – A Review Under the Open Government Sunset Review Act
  • SB 7014 – A Review Under the Open Government Sunset Review Act
  • HB 217 – Conservation Area Designations
  • CS/CS/HB 223 – Marina Evacuations
  • HB 797 – Florida Life and Health Insurance Guaranty Association
  • CS/HB 823 – Alarm System Contractors
  • CS/CS/HB 839 – Express Preemption of Fuel Retailers and Related Transportation Infrastructure
  • CS/HB 1157 – Freestanding Emergency Departments
  • CS/CS/CS/HB 1209 – Department of Financial Services
  • HB 7001 – A Review Under the Open Government Sunset Review Act

 

For the transmittal letters, click here & here.

 

###

