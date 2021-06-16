Governor Ron DeSantis Signs Twenty-Four Bills
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Today, Governor Ron DeSantis signed the following bills:
- CS/CS/SB 56 – Community Association Assessment Notices
- CS/SB 70 – Domestic Violence Centers
- CS/CS/SB 184 – Purple Alert
- SB 346 – Florida Real Estate Appraisal Board
- CS/SB 348 – Medicaid
- CS/SB 420 – Motor Vehicle Insurance Coverage Exclusions
- CS/CS/SB 430 – Retail Petroleum Fuel Measuring Devices
- CS/SB 616 – Public Accountancy
- CS/CS/SB 630 – Community Associations
- CS/CS/SB 714 – Resource Information for Individuals with Disabilities
- SB 728 – Credit for Reinsurance
- CS/CS/SB 1060 – Limitation of Liability for Voluntary Engineering or Architectural Services
- CS/CS/SB 1532 – Child Support
- CS/CS/SB 1598 – Consumer Protection
- SB 7028 – A Review Under the Open Government Sunset Review Act
- SB 7014 – A Review Under the Open Government Sunset Review Act
- HB 217 – Conservation Area Designations
- CS/CS/HB 223 – Marina Evacuations
- HB 797 – Florida Life and Health Insurance Guaranty Association
- CS/HB 823 – Alarm System Contractors
- CS/CS/HB 839 – Express Preemption of Fuel Retailers and Related Transportation Infrastructure
- CS/HB 1157 – Freestanding Emergency Departments
- CS/CS/CS/HB 1209 – Department of Financial Services
- HB 7001 – A Review Under the Open Government Sunset Review Act
For the transmittal letters, click here & here.
###