Userful Wins Gold at 2021 IT World Awards for Best Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS)
EINPresswire.com/ -- Userful Corporation, provider of the leading software-defined AV-over-IP platform for the enterprise has been named as a winner for the 2021 IT World Awards. The Userful Visual Networking Platform received a Gold Globee® for best product in the category Platform as a Service (PaaS).
The IT World Awards® is the IT industry’s premier excellence awards program honoring achievements in every facet of the information technology industry. More than 65 judges from around the world representing a wide spectrum of industry experts participated in the judging process. The IT World Awards are open to all Information Technology and Cyber Security organizations from all over the world and their end-users of products and services.
“We are very honored to have received this award”, says John Marshall, Userful, CEO. “Last year we also won Gold at the IT World Awards, so being recognized twice in a row helps demonstrate Userful’s leadership in the IT industry. Userful’s platform represents the future of AV, and winning the Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) category solidifies our position within an organization’s IT infrastructure and operations.”
About Userful
Userful is a software company providing hybrid, cloud and virtualization services that power complex digital infrastructure for critical enterprise operations. The company accelerates digital transformation through visual transformation, enabling a broad range of visualization services. Spanning compute, cloud, networking, security, and digital workspace, Userful’s Visual Networking Platform is the industry’s only software-defined AV-over-IP platform and empowers enterprise IT teams to centrally manage AV applications and services over the network—from control rooms to digital signage, corporate communications and retail. Userful’s advances in streaming technology allow enterprise content to be distributed to any visual interface, anywhere, anytime. By leveraging network infrastructure, Software-as-a-Service (SaaS), and using only commercially available hardware, Userful delivers high performance, reliability and security with an industry-leading TCO.
About the Globee® Awards
Globee Awards are conferred in eleven programs and competition: the American Best in Business Awards, Business Excellence Awards (Best Employers), CEO World Awards®, Communications Excellence Awards, Customer Sales & Service World Awards®, Cyber Security Global Excellence Awards®, Disruptor Company Awards, Golden Bridge Awards®, International Best in Business Awards, IT World Awards®, and Women World Awards®. Learn more about the Globee Awards at https://globeeawards.com
Danielle Alfaro
