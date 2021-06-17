Mind Over Machines Leads “Artificial Intelligence in Manufacturing” Workshop
Instructional Event Will Provide Tools to Help Manufacturing Organizations Prepare for the Future of Work
Manufacturing was one of the first sectors to experience the impact of automation, which is why it’s no surprise that Artificial Intelligence (AI) continues to transform the manufacturing industry.”BALTIMORE, MARYLAND, USA, June 17, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Human-centered data and software consultancy Mind Over Machines is partnering with Howard Community College and Maryland Innovation Center to lead a hands-on workshop focusing on people-first automation for the manufacturing sector on Wednesday, June 23.
“Manufacturing was one of the first sectors to experience the impact of automation, which is why it’s no surprise that Artificial Intelligence (AI) continues to transform the manufacturing industry,” says Steve Navarro, Chief Revenue Officer at Mind Over Machines. “However, when speaking of AI in the context of business process automation to increase ROI, there is still hesitancy and fear of being automated out of a job.”
Continues Navarro, “What manufacturing businesses have to remember: Digital Process Automation moves automation beyond the production room floor and into your business offices and processes. Just as hardware robots help manufacture products, software robots can help streamline business operations, saving time, money, and menial mental labor. Automation frees humans to upskill, innovate, and create value.”
Attendees can expect to learn how to:
• Break down the buzz about AI and automation in the manufacturing sector.
• Discover the separation between robotics and business process automation.
• Explore the difference between hardware robots and software robots.
• Identify the roadblocks for automation in your business and what that means for your workforce.
• Understand how to get started.
With the option of participating virtually or in-person at the Maryland Innovation Center in Columbia from 9:00-10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, June 23, the “Artificial Intelligence in Manufacturing” workshop will provide businesses in the manufacturing sector with the tools they need to prepare for the future of work, where digital and human workforces must work together as one.
The following organizations have come together to make the “Artificial Intelligence in Manufacturing” workshop possible: Association for Manufacturing Technology (AMT), Maryland Manufacturing Extension Partnership (MEP), Howard County Office of Workforce Development, State of Maryland, Howard Community College, and Maryland Innovation Center.
“With nearly 2,800 manufacturing firms in Maryland providing 108,000 jobs with an average salary of more than $90,000, we are thrilled to see so many organizations coming together for the benefit of the manufacturing industry and for the State of Maryland,” says Minah Woo, Associate Vice President of Continuing Education & Workforce Development for Howard Community College. “We want Marylanders to be properly educated, propelling these individuals along with our state. The good news is that manufacturing in Maryland is continuing to grow, and therefore will have a huge impact on the workforce. This event will help continue the conversation and education of a people-first approach to the future of work.”
The “Artificial Intelligence in Manufacturing” workshop is free to those who want to attend. For more information or to register, visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/artificial-intelligence-in-manufacturing-its-not-just-robots-tickets-157072388743.
Earlier this year, Mind Over Machines partnered with the Maryland Innovation Center to present Workforce Ascension & Enhancement (WAE), a three-part series of hands-on workshops focusing on people-first automation. Participants learned how to capitalize on market changes precipitated by the pandemic by focusing on a people-first approach to automation.
About Mind Over Machines
Mind Over Machines is a data and software consultancy with a human-centric, partnered approach to solving complex business tech issues. The partnership between Mind Over Machines and the Maryland Innovation Center will provide the business community the tools they need to automate business processes that free up human capital to enable our workforce to ascend in their roles and deliver more value back to the business. For more information, please visit: https://www.mindovermachines.com/
About Howard Community College
Since 1970, Howard Community College (HCC) has been a preferred college choice for students and families in Howard County, Maryland. A public community college, HCC offers associate degree and certificate programs, as well as workforce development training and continuing education classes, to more than 26,500 credit and noncredit students each year. HCC received the 2019 Malcolm Baldrige National Quality Award, the nation’s only presidential-level honor for performance excellence in organizations.
