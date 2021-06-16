Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 570 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 215,253 in the last 365 days.

**St. Johnsbury Barracks / 1st Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault**

***Court date has been corrected***

 

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 21A402778

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME:  Trooper Rodzel                             

STATION:  St. Johnsbury Barracks                    

CONTACT#: 802-748-3111

 

DATE/TIME: 6/15/2021 at approximately 0917 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: US Route 302, Newbury

VIOLATION: 1st First Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault, Domestic Assault, Offense Committed in the Presence of a Child

 

ACCUSED: Timothy Kearney                                              

AGE: 29

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Newbury, VT

 

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

sexual assault or domestic violence.)

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On June 15, 2021 at approximately 0917 hours, Troopers from the St. Johnsbury Barracks responded to a reported family fight on Route 302 in Newbury, VT. Troopers learned through investigation that Timothy Kearney (29) assaulted a household member and caused serious bodily injury in the presence of a child. Kearney was taken into custody and later transported to the Orange County Courthouse for arraignment. He was subsequently released on conditions of release.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: June 15, 2021 at 1300 hours          

COURT: Orange County Criminal Court

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

You just read:

**St. Johnsbury Barracks / 1st Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault**

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.