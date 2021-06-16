St. Johnsbury Barracks / 1st Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault**

***Court date has been corrected***

VSP News Release-Incident

CASE#: 21A402778

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Rodzel

STATION: St. Johnsbury Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-748-3111

DATE/TIME: 6/15/2021 at approximately 0917 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: US Route 302, Newbury

VIOLATION: 1st First Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault, Domestic Assault, Offense Committed in the Presence of a Child

ACCUSED: Timothy Kearney

AGE: 29

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Newbury, VT

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

sexual assault or domestic violence.)

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On June 15, 2021 at approximately 0917 hours, Troopers from the St. Johnsbury Barracks responded to a reported family fight on Route 302 in Newbury, VT. Troopers learned through investigation that Timothy Kearney (29) assaulted a household member and caused serious bodily injury in the presence of a child. Kearney was taken into custody and later transported to the Orange County Courthouse for arraignment. He was subsequently released on conditions of release.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: June 15, 2021 at 1300 hours

COURT: Orange County Criminal Court

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.