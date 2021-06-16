**St. Johnsbury Barracks / 1st Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault**
CASE#: 21A402778
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Rodzel
STATION: St. Johnsbury Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-748-3111
DATE/TIME: 6/15/2021 at approximately 0917 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: US Route 302, Newbury
VIOLATION: 1st First Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault, Domestic Assault, Offense Committed in the Presence of a Child
ACCUSED: Timothy Kearney
AGE: 29
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Newbury, VT
VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of
sexual assault or domestic violence.)
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On June 15, 2021 at approximately 0917 hours, Troopers from the St. Johnsbury Barracks responded to a reported family fight on Route 302 in Newbury, VT. Troopers learned through investigation that Timothy Kearney (29) assaulted a household member and caused serious bodily injury in the presence of a child. Kearney was taken into custody and later transported to the Orange County Courthouse for arraignment. He was subsequently released on conditions of release.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: June 15, 2021 at 1300 hours
COURT: Orange County Criminal Court
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: INCLUDED
