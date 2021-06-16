FW: Derby Barracks / Explosion in North Troy UPDATE

**UPDATE**

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE# 21A501941

TROOPER: Sgt. Andrew Jensen

STATION: Derby

CONTACT#: 334-8881

DATE/TIME: 6/15/21 @ 1400 hrs

LOCATION: 159 Railroad St/North Troy, VT

Victim: Wayne L. LePage

AGE: 40

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: North Troy

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above date and time, North Troy Fire Department responded to a reported explosion at 159 Railroad Street in North Troy, Vt. Upon arrival, firefighters located an injured male, Wayne LePage, seated outside who appeared to have sustained burns to his upper body. He was rushed to North Country Hospital by a family member and later UVM Hospital by ambulance. The explosion was found to have occurred inside a small tow behind camper located on the property. No other people were injured from the explosion. There was substantial damage to the camper. Preliminary investigation into this incident revealed LePage to have been manufacturing homemade fireworks when the explosion occurred. Residents in the immediate vicinity were evacuated and a one block portion of Railroad Street was closed due to safety concerns. Members from VSP’s Bomb Squad and Arson Unit were on scene to assist along with a member each from the ATF and FBI. Investigation into this incident is ongoing.

***UPDATE***

Wayne L. LEPAGE, 40 y/o, resident of North Troy, VT, was issued a citation to appear in Orleans Superior Court Criminal Division on 7/20/21 @ 1000 hr earlier today. LEPAGE was charged with violating Title13VSA1604; Possession of Destructive Devices.

