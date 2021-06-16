TxDOT Breaks Ground on the FM 2001 West Realignment Project

HAYS COUNTY — TxDOT was joined today by State Rep. Erin Zwiener, officials from Hays County and the city of Buda to kick off construction of the FM 2001 West Realignment project. This is the first of three projects to improve FM 2001 between I-35 and SH 21. The West project will realign FM 2001 along White Wing Trail from the curve east of CR 118 to I-35.

“This project will not only double the number of lanes that exist now, but will also add sidewalks and bicycle lanes, while eliminating sharp curves in the road,” said TxDOT Austin District Engineer Tucker Ferguson. “When complete, the one-mile section of FM 2001 will be a four-lane divided highway with shoulders.”

Hays County is now the second fastest growing county in the nation. “That comes with a lot of needs for expanding our roadways,” Rep. Zwiener said. “We always must invest in the safety of our roadways and this investment will make a meaningful difference for our community.”

Planning and design of the project was funded by Hays County. “Breaking ground on the FM 2001 West project is an important first step in addressing the traffic congestion and safety issues for the traveling public along an increasingly busy corridor in Hays County Precinct 2,” commented Hays County Commissioner Mark Jones. “I would like to thank all of the parties involved in getting this project to and through construction.”

The $6 million project is expected to be complete by fall 2022, weather permitting. The contractor is Hunter Industries.