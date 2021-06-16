Route 65 Ohio River Boulevard Survey Work Thursday in Allegheny County

​

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing survey work on Route 65 (Ohio River Boulevard) in Sewickley, Glen Osbourne, Haysville, and Glenfield boroughs, Allegheny County, will occur Thursday, June 17 weather permitting.

Single-lane restrictions will occur on Route 65 in each direction between Walnut Street in Sewickley Borough and the I-79 Neville Island Bridge in Glenfield Borough from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday. Crews from Lindy Paving will conduct surveying work.

Please use caution if driving in this area.

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles, including color-coded winter conditions on 2,900 miles, by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information, and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Cowan, 412-429-5010

# # #