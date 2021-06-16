Route 4009 Evergreen Road Gas Line Work Begins Thursday in Millvale

​

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing gas line work on Evergreen Road (Route 4009) in Millvale Borough, Allegheny County will begin Thursday, June 17 weather permitting.

Single-lane alternating traffic will occur on Evergreen Road between John Street and Klopfer Street from 7:30 to 4 p.m. weekdays through mid-July. Crews will conduct gas line replacement work.

PennDOT is not involved in this work and is providing this information as a public service announcement only. For further information contact Lane Echement at 724-987-2009 .

MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Cowan, 412-429-5010

