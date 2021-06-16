Allegheny County Sign Inspections Thursday, Friday in Pittsburgh

​

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing sign inspection activities in the City of Pittsburgh, Allegheny County, will occur Thursday and Friday, June 17-18 weather permitting.

Sign inspection work requiring single-lane restrictions will occur from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day according the following schedule:

Thursday, June 17 – Route 65 in both directions at the West End Bridge

Friday, June 18 – 10th Street Bypass (Route 2128) at the ramps for the Fort Duquesne Bridge and Fort Pitt Bridge

Crews from Mackin Engineering Company and the Sofis Rigging Company will conduct the routine inspection activities.

Motorists should be prepared for changing traffic patterns. Please use caution when driving through the area. Work zone safety is everyone’s responsibility.

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles, including color-coded winter conditions on 2,900 miles, by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information, and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Cowan, 412-429-5010

# # #