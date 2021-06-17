SalesScreen Achieves Best-In-Class ISO 27001:2013 Security Certification
This standard enables organizations to manage the security of assets such as intellectual property, employee details or information entrusted by third parties.
Cyber attacks are increasingly prominent, and new threats appear at a rapid pace. To succeed in today's market our products and processes must be designed to face those threats.”OSLO, NORWAY, June 17, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SalesScreen, a leading gamification platform that accelerates human performance for revenue teams, today announced that it has achieved ISO 27001:2013 certification for information security best practices. This premium level security standard enables organizations to manage the security of assets such as intellectual property, employee details or information entrusted by third parties.
— Øystein Heimark, co-founder and CTO at SalesScreen
“Protecting the information our customers and partners share with us has always been a top priority for SalesScreen,” says Øystein Heimark, co-founder and CTO at SalesScreen. “Over the last couple of years, we have experienced an increased focus on information security from our customers and society in general. Cyber attacks are increasingly prominent, and new threats appear at a rapid pace. To succeed in today's market our products and processes must be designed to face those threats. Achieving ISO certification is a major accomplishment for SalesScreen, and demonstrates our ongoing commitment to protect the information we are entrusted with.”
ISO/IEC 27001 is the most widely used information security standard prepared and published by the International Organization for Standardization (ISO), the world’s largest developer of voluntary international standards. It includes requirements on how to implement, monitor, maintain, and continually improve an Information Security Management System (ISMS) within the context of the organization and its business needs.
The certification recognizes that SalesScreen has designed and implemented a set of controls and measures to effectively manage risk and achieve compliance on a continual basis to protect customer information and data.
For more information about ISO 27001, visit the International Organization for Standardization’s website: https://www.iso.org/isoiec-27001-information-security.html.
About SalesScreen:
SalesScreen is a leading gamification platform that accelerates human performance for revenue teams. Our mission is to help our customers improve sales performance and build happier workplaces — whatever that may look like. Launched in 2014 by a small group of world-class engineers from a top tech school in Norway, SalesScreen is now used by thousands of teams around the world. Working with top sales-driven companies such as WOM, Chargebee, and GoSite. For more information, please visit salesscreen.com.
