Commission Sends Three Names To Governor For Vacancy In 19th Judicial District

The Trial Court Vacancy Commission met today, Wednesday, June 16, to consider five candidates for the 19th judicial district circuit court vacancy. The 19th judicial district covers Montgomery and Robertson. This vacancy was created by the appointment of the Honorable Jill Bartee Ayers to the Court of Criminal Appeals.

After holding a public hearing and conducting public interviews, the Commission selected the following individuals to forward to Governor Bill Lee for his consideration:

T. Bateman

Carl Daniel Brollier, Jr.

Max D. Fagan

