Merryvale Vineyards Expands Portfolio with Petite Arvine
Merryvale Vineyards of Napa Valley announces the release of the 2019 Merryvale Petite Arvine from Valais A.O.C. Switzerland.
Petite Arvine is a varietal close to my heart. It’s a taste of our Swiss heritage and we are excited to share it with our guests. It’s lovely on its own or delicious with food, especially seafood.”ST. HELENA, CALIFORNIA, USA, June 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Merryvale Vineyards of Napa Valley announces the release of the 2019 Merryvale Petite Arvine from Valais A.O.C. Switzerland. With this release, proprietors René and Laurence Schlatter pay homage to their Swiss roots and expand the Merryvale portfolio with its first imported wine.
— Laurence Schlatter
Merryvale’s proprietors since 1992, the Schlatter family are dedicated to showcasing elegance, texture, and a sense of place in their wine portfolio, with extensive emphasis on the sustainably farmed Stanly Ranch Estate Vineyard in Carneros and the Profile Estate Vineyard in St. Helena.
In addition to their Napa Valley focus, they have longed to introduce Switzerland’s unique, noble white wine, Petite Arvine, to their Merryvale customers and club members. Laurence Schlatter enthused, “Petite Arvine is a varietal close to my heart. It’s a taste of our Swiss heritage and we are excited to share it with our guests. This refreshing white wine is lively, fruity, aromatic and well balanced. It’s lovely on its own or delicious with food, especially seafood.”
The Schlatters worked with a long-time friend and esteemed local producer to make this small batch of Petite Arvine under the Merryvale label. The 2019 Merryvale Petite Arvine (SRP $45) is available exclusively in the Merryvale Tasting Room.
The Merryvale Petite Arvine is produced from grapes grown in the Valais A.O.C. where Petite Arvine has been grown for over four hundred years. Valais is one of the warmest and sunniest cantons in Switzerland, and much like Napa Valley, this winegrowing region is framed by mountain ranges on both sides of the Rhône River valley. Rich and complex, Merryvale’s 2019 Petite Arvine is very fragrant with fresh fruit and bright acidity. The finish is long and will surprise you with a nice hint of salinity—the true signature of Petite Arvine.
With an eye to the future, the Schlatters have grafted 650 vines on their Stanly Ranch Estate Vineyard in Carneros to Petite Arvine, about 0.6 acres, for upcoming estate bottlings. Merryvale Winemaker Andrew Wright commented, “We are very excited about this project, not only because of the potential for Petite Arvine to do very well in Carneros, but also because of the family’s history and how nicely this very elegant wine will fit into the Merryvale portfolio.”
About Merryvale Vineyards
Founded in 1983, Merryvale Vineyards is the quintessential St. Helena destination. Located in the heart of the Napa Valley, Merryvale employs sustainable farming practices and superior standards in the vineyards and winery to ensure that the wines live up to their full potential. Merryvale’s portfolio boasts complex, balanced and classic wines that are truly reflective of the region’s terroir. Varieties include Sauvignon Blanc, Chardonnay, Pinot Noir, Merlot, Cabernet Sauvignon, Cabernet Franc, Petit Verdot, Malbec and new for 2021, Petite Arvine. Helmed by the Schlatter family for over 25 years, Merryvale has established deep roots with ownership of two sustainably farmed estate vineyards: the Profile Estate, a 25-acre hillside vineyard overlooking St. Helena, and the 38-acre historic Stanly Ranch Estate vineyard in Carneros. The Merryvale Tasting Room is open daily for tasting from 10:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Appointments are encouraged but not required; more information can be found at www.merryvale.com.
