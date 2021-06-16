Anti-Torque Design Prevents Damage During Installation
Amphenol RF expands its SMA offerings with anti-torque cable mount connectors designed for popular conformable cable types.
Amphenol RF (NYSE:APH)DANBURY, CONNECTICUT, UNITED STATES, June 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Amphenol RF is pleased to announce the expansion of our popular SMA product series with additional anti-torque straight solder plug connectors. These durable RF interconnect are designed for use with several popular conformable cable types and support high-frequency applications up to 26.5 GHz when connected to SMA jacks and 34 GHz when connected to 3.5 mm jack connectors. They will also mate with 2.92 connectors and are ideal for test and measurement equipment.
SMA connectors utilize the reliable threaded coupling mechanism as the rest of the series for easy and secure mating. They are constructed from brass with gold plating and feature an anti-torque body designed to reduce stress on cable and solder joints.
The rugged anti-torque body allows the user to hold the body with one wrench while simultaneously torqueing down the coupling nut to the mating connector with another. This design helps to prevent the entire assembly from twisting during installation which could result in damage to both the cable and connector.
These 50 ohm connectors join existing anti-torque SMA straight plugs available in stainless steel and designed for alternate conformable cable types.
Learn more: Amphenol RF Anti-Torque SMA Connector Series Datasheet
View All Anti-Torque SMA Connectors
Amphenol RF is a leading manufacturer of coaxial connectors for use in radio frequency, microwave, and data transmission system applications. Headquartered in Danbury, Connecticut, USA, Amphenol RF has global sales, marketing and manufacturing locations in North America, Asia and Europe. Standard products include RF connectors, coaxial adapters and RF cable assemblies. Custom engineered products include multi-port ganged interconnect, blind mate and hybrid mixed-signal solutions.
