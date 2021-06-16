Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 491 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 215,331 in the last 365 days.

Anti-Torque Design Prevents Damage During Installation

Amphenol RF expands its SMA offerings with anti-torque cable mount connectors designed for popular conformable cable types.

Amphenol RF (NYSE:APH)

DANBURY, CONNECTICUT, UNITED STATES, June 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Amphenol RF is pleased to announce the expansion of our popular SMA product series with additional anti-torque straight solder plug connectors. These durable RF interconnect are designed for use with several popular conformable cable types and support high-frequency applications up to 26.5 GHz when connected to SMA jacks and 34 GHz when connected to 3.5 mm jack connectors. They will also mate with 2.92 connectors and are ideal for test and measurement equipment.

SMA connectors utilize the reliable threaded coupling mechanism as the rest of the series for easy and secure mating. They are constructed from brass with gold plating and feature an anti-torque body designed to reduce stress on cable and solder joints.

The rugged anti-torque body allows the user to hold the body with one wrench while simultaneously torqueing down the coupling nut to the mating connector with another. This design helps to prevent the entire assembly from twisting during installation which could result in damage to both the cable and connector.

These 50 ohm connectors join existing anti-torque SMA straight plugs available in stainless steel and designed for alternate conformable cable types.


Learn more: Amphenol RF Anti-Torque SMA Connector Series Datasheet

View All Anti-Torque SMA Connectors

Amphenol RF is a leading manufacturer of coaxial connectors for use in radio frequency, microwave, and data transmission system applications. Headquartered in Danbury, Connecticut, USA, Amphenol RF has global sales, marketing and manufacturing locations in North America, Asia and Europe. Standard products include RF connectors, coaxial adapters and RF cable assemblies. Custom engineered products include multi-port ganged interconnect, blind mate and hybrid mixed-signal solutions.

# # #

Lindsay Sperling - Marketing Communications Manager
Amphenol RF
+1 203-796-2034
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

You just read:

Anti-Torque Design Prevents Damage During Installation

Distribution channels: Electronics Industry, Manufacturing, Technology, Telecommunications


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.