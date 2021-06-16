Update on Road Work on Route 22 Business in Mifflin County

Lewistown, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is providing an update for road work on Route 22 Business in Mifflin County. The project is expected to improve ride quality, enhance safety and extend the useful life of nearly two miles of roadway in Granville Township and Lewistown Borough.

Work on this project is being done in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan. The plan includes protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the job site and relevant training.

Crews are continuing with drainage rehabilitation and ADA ramp and sidewalk installation between Hoss Drive in Granville Township and Water Street in Lewistown Borough. Starting June 21, crews will be working in the area of Third Street to reconstruct the intersection. While traffic pattern changes will be minor, drivers should remain alert for changing traffic patterns in this area. The contractor will keep two lanes open to traffic whenever possible however single lane closures with flaggers providing traffic control will be necessary.

Drivers should anticipate delays, exercise caution while traveling through the work zone, and be alert for sudden stops. Drivers should not follow trucks delivering material into a closed lane.

Overall work consists of milling and paving, drainage improvements, ADA ramp and sidewalk installation. Upgrades to traffic signal supports, vehicular and pedestrian signal heads, and signal controllers will also be a part of this project.

HRI, Inc. of State College is the contractor on this $3.4 million project, which PennDOT anticipates completing by early November. All work is weather and schedule dependent.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

MEDIA CONTACT: Marla Fannin (814) 360-3013, Timothy Nebgen (814) 360-3838

