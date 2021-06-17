Hotel Luxury at Home: How Luxury Egyptian Linens Has Become the Nation’s One-Stop-Shop for Fine Bedding Products
Luxury Egyptian Linens Has Redefined Modern Living By Bridging the Gap Between Top-Tier Quality and AffordabilitySTERLING, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, June 17, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Those who have stayed at a luxury hotel typically rave about a few things, but the common denominator is the quality of the bedding. Hotels notoriously use the most exclusive linens money can buy to cultivate a sleep experience, ensuring that no one wakes up on the wrong side of the bed. While retailers typically price these linens at astronomical price points for their exclusivity, one company’s commitment to quality and affordability transcends them all. Luxury Egyptian Linens, the nation’s premier provider of luxury bedding products, is redefining modern living by bridging the gap between buttery soft linens and a budget.
The average person spends a third of their life sleeping, so when it comes to bedding and linens; quality and comfortability should never be compromised for affordability. Understanding the importance of a good night’s sleep and this massive gap in the market, Luxury Egyptian Linens was created to become a one-stop shop for bedding products, rooted in quality, comfort, and service.
Luxury Egyptian Linens works hand in hand with factories, to cut out the middle man and cultivate a market that welcomes in buyers within any budget. Offering an unparalleled selection of products, sizes, and colors; Luxury Egyptian Linens guarantees that no competitive provider offers a greater selection or a lower price point.
Featuring buttery soft Egyptian cotton sheets and duvets, bamboo sheets and duvets, goose down comforters and pillows, and more; Luxury Egyptian Linens’ exclusive bedding line has become a staple in thousands of American homes. All Egyptian cotton sheets are STANDARD 100 by OEKO-TEX Certified, and boast world-class comfort and opulence to make every night a luxury vacation. To be STANDARD 100 by OEKO-TEX certified, textiles must undergo rigorous testing to confirm that everything from the dyes and fabrics to accessories like buttons and zippers, are free from harmful levels of chemical substances.
Offering the world's softest and most luxurious bamboo bed sheets, the organic bamboo sheet sets are soft, breathable, eco-friendly, hypoallergenic, and odor-resistant; perfect for those who have allergies, sensitive skin, or those who sweat in their slumber.
Luxury Egyptian Linens’ premium line of goose down comforters are silky soft, handcrafted, ethically sourced, hypoallergenic, warm, lightweight, and perfect for any season. All goose down comforters are RDS Certified (responsible down standard) ensuring that down and feathers come from animals that have not been subjected to any unnecessary harm, and STANDARD 100 by OEKO-TEX Certified. The goose down comforters and pillow have become a fan favorite for buyers in all seasons and climates.
Through proof of concept, dedication to the craft, and unwavering commitment to curating quality bedding for any budget; Luxury Egyptian Linen’s purpose-driven vision has come to fruition.
About Luxury Egyptian Linens
Luxury Egyptian Linens is the nation’s leading fine bedding product seller specializing in Egyptian cotton sheet and duvet sets, goose down comforters, bamboo sheet and duvet sets, down pillows, and more. Founded in 2006, Luxury Egyptian Linens has masterfully curated the finest line of lines worthy of the most elite hotels, for a fraction of the price. Working hand in hand with factories, Luxury Egyptian Linens have rapidly become the preferred one-stop-shop for all luxury bedding products.
