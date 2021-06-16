Bill Abernathy Releases EP Including International iTunes Chart-topper

Bill Abernathy "Who Are You, Who Am I?" Bill Abernathy

The Kansas City singer-songwriter has released a 4-song EP, "Who Are You, Who Am I?

KANSAS CITY, MO, USA, June 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On May 24th, 2021, Bill Abernathy released his first new single in 8 months. His cover of Gary Burr/Blue Sky Riders' "A Thousand Wild Horses" immediately raced to the top of the iTunes country songs chart in South Africa, reaching #1. Now, the Kansas City singer-songwriter has included that chart-topper and three other tracks on his latest EP release, "Who Are You, Who Am I?"

In addition to the title track and "The World's Foremost Authority On Everything," Abernathy included his previous single release, "More Than Meets The Eye." That single has more than 120K Spotify streams. All totaled, Bill's music has been streamed more than 1 million times, across all platforms.

The new EP was mastered by Maor Appelbaum (Yes, MeatLoaf, Eric Gales.) Watch the video for "A Thousand Wild Horses" at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XhCtEqdH0mk.

ABOUT BILL ABERNATHY: Kansas City, MO singer-songwriter Bill Abernathy has released a string of successful singles and albums, starting with 2017’s Find A Way, featuring the #1 Roots Music Chart single, “Goodbye Will Never Come Again.” Abernathy continued his streak with another hit album, Crossing Willow Creek, which included the politically charged radio hit and Top 100 US iTunes single, “Cry Wolf,” as well as 3 other international hits. His last single, another political release, “More Than Meets The Eye” received 120K streams on Spotify, 45K Soundcloud plays and 37K views on Youtube. All totaled, Abernathy’s music has been streamed more than 1 million times.

