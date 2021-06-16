Bill Abernathy Releases EP Including International iTunes Chart-topper

Bill Abernathy "Who Are You, Who Am I?"

Bill Abernathy

The Kansas City singer-songwriter has released a 4-song EP, "Who Are You, Who Am I?

KANSAS CITY, MO, USA, June 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On May 24th, 2021, Bill Abernathy released his first new single in 8 months. His cover of Gary Burr/Blue Sky Riders' "A Thousand Wild Horses" immediately raced to the top of the iTunes country songs chart in South Africa, reaching #1. Now, the Kansas City singer-songwriter has included that chart-topper and three other tracks on his latest EP release, "Who Are You, Who Am I?"

In addition to the title track and "The World's Foremost Authority On Everything," Abernathy included his previous single release, "More Than Meets The Eye." That single has more than 120K Spotify streams. All totaled, Bill's music has been streamed more than 1 million times, across all platforms.

The new EP was mastered by Maor Appelbaum (Yes, MeatLoaf, Eric Gales.) Watch the video for "A Thousand Wild Horses" at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XhCtEqdH0mk.

ABOUT BILL ABERNATHY: Kansas City, MO singer-songwriter Bill Abernathy has released a string of successful singles and albums, starting with 2017’s Find A Way, featuring the #1 Roots Music Chart single, “Goodbye Will Never Come Again.” Abernathy continued his streak with another hit album, Crossing Willow Creek, which included the politically charged radio hit and Top 100 US iTunes single, “Cry Wolf,” as well as 3 other international hits. His last single, another political release, “More Than Meets The Eye” received 120K streams on Spotify, 45K Soundcloud plays and 37K views on Youtube. All totaled, Abernathy’s music has been streamed more than 1 million times.

For more information please visit http://www.billabernathy.com.
https://www.facebook.com/billabernathysingersongwriter/
https://twitter.com/bill_abernathy
https://open.spotify.com/artist/4Ke1nMGKuxX1mqzhNYCBwD

Michael Stover
MTS Management Group
412-445-5282
michael@mtsmanagementgroup.com

About

MTS Management Group is more than just an artist management/publicity/promotions company…It is where INDIE artists get MAJOR exposure! Specializing in full-service artist management, publicity and promotions, radio and social media campaigns for new and established independent artists and indie labels, MTS Management Group and MTS Records are on the cutting edge of today’s new music business. Founded in 2010 by Award-winning songwriter, musician and producer, Michael Stover. A music industry veteran of over 30 years, Michael is a graduate of the Art Institute of Pittsburgh, with a degree specializing in the Music and Video business. Michael has used that education to gain a wealth of experience within the industry: from retail music manager and DJ, to two-time Billboard Magazine Contest winning songwriter, performer and chart-topping producer, and finally, award-winning artist manager, publicist, promoter and label president. In just 7 years, MTS Records has released 32 Top 40 New Music Weekly country chart singles, including TWELVE #1s and 8 Top 85 Music Row chart singles.

http://www.mtsmanagementgroup.com

