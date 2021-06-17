Humanly.io Launches Next-Gen Interview Analytics Community

Early adopters of Humanly Voice share what interview intelligence reveals and its impact on personal growth and organizational productivity.

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON, USA, June 17, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- WHO:

Prem Kumar, Humanly.io Co-Founder and CEO, hosts talent leaders, Rajamma Krishnamurthy and Sean Hassell, from Microsoft and Amperity.

WHAT:

A) Featured Session -- starts at 11:00 am PT / 2:00 pm PT

Humanly Voice early adopters share their learning experiences around the power of today’s AI interview analytics:

-- Bad interview habits they've caught themselves in and needed to change.

-- The importance of standardization across interviews.

-- Interview efficacy and equity metrics that matter most.

B) Concurrent Breakout Sessions - start at 11:35 am PT / 2:35 pm ET

Following the fireside chat, Humanly.io leadership hosts concurrent breakout sessions to:

-- Introduce the Humanly Voice beta program to mid-size, enterprise and hypergrowth employers

-- Brief analysts, influencers, and investors about the future of recruiting through the lens of a unified conversational AI framework

WHEN:

Humanly.io’s Inaugural Next-Gen Interview Analytics Meet & Greet will be conducted virtually on Wednesday, June 23, 2021 at 11 am PT / 2 pm ET.

WHERE:

Please RSVP to attend the live stream and or to receive the recording. Visit our Meet & Greet event page.

DETAILS:

Let’s face it. No one knows what happens in interviews — until 2021. It’s time to unlock the interview enigma.

Humanly.io expands the conversational AI for recruiting continuum beyond recruitment chatbots and introduces its next-gen interview analytics solution — Humanly Voice.

Now, Humanly Voice brings into focus the entire candidate conversation, measuring beyond the words to analyze what we say, how we speak, and what we really mean. Thus, helping provide employers a consistent, measurable and inclusive interview experience.

---

About Humanly.io

The world of recruiting is changing rapidly. We know automation is part of the equation — and yet it’s not enough. That is why we believe direct candidate conversations are the gateway to drive better hiring efficiencies and measure candidate quality. Humanly.io’s unified conversational AI for recruiting platform is where automation and people work seamlessly together to help organizations surface the most qualified, diverse applicant pool at scale.

For two consecutive years, Humanly ranks as one of best AI recruiting tools and HR chatbots. Co-headquartered in Seattle WA and Sacramento CA, Humanly is backed by leading investors such as Y Combinator, Liquid 2 Ventures, Tres Monos Capital, and TMD Ventures.