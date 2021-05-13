Humanly.io and JazzHR Announce Integrated Partnership

Hiring Platform and Conversational AI leaders team up to offer SMBs improved efficiency and candidate experience.

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON, USA, May 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Humanly.io, one of the top-recognized conversational AI tools for recruiting, today announced an integrated partnership with JazzHR, the leading recruiting software provider for small and medium-sized businesses. The companies’ integrated solution allows mutual customers to source and screen the most qualified, diverse applicant pool.

“Customers value a seamless, end-to-end recruiter and candidate experience, versus stacks of tools to sign into,” says Prem Kumar, co-founder and CEO of Humanly, “Resulting in hiring teams improving their productivity and strengthening engagement with candidates.”

“Partnering with Humanly is a wonderful collaboration experience. Humanly developed the integration with JazzHR as part of the pilot program. And today, over 10+ locations quickly onboarded — helping each franchise improve hiring efficiencies while delivering a personalized candidate experience,” said Janine Calcote, Head of Alliances at Home Care Assistance.

Shared customers can now configure Humanly’s AI-driven candidate screening and interview scheduling across candidate communication channels like website chat box, mobile-friendly conversational landing pages, post application tracking system email, and more. The integration automatically updates candidate records and makes Humanly conversation transcripts available without leaving JazzHR. By connecting the two solutions, hiring teams can finally reclaim their time back, become more data-driven, and deliver an equitable hiring experience.

“JazzHR is delighted to partner with Humanly to help businesses create a more seamless screening experience,” said JazzHR Chief Sales Officer Chuck Brownfield. “By connecting JazzHR with Humanly, customers will be able to incorporate automated AI-based screening right into their hiring workflow. This integrated experience will allow teams to make more informed, engaged hires at a critical time for the labor market.”

For existing JazzHR customers, visit the JazzHR Marketplace to learn more about Humanly.io.

About Humanly.io

The world of recruiting is changing rapidly. We know automation is part of the equation — and yet it’s not enough. That is why we believe direct candidate conversations are the gateway to drive better hiring efficiencies and measure candidate quality. Humanly.io’s conversational AI for recruiting is where automation and people work seamlessly together to help organizations surface the most qualified, diverse applicant pool at scale.

For two consecutive years, Humanly ranks as one of best AI recruiting tools and HR chatbots. Co-headquartered in Seattle WA and Sacramento CA, Humanly is backed by leading investors such as Y Combinator, Liquid 2 Ventures, Tres Monos Capital, and TMD Ventures. To learn more about Humanly.io, visit https://humanly.io.

About JazzHR

JazzHR is powerful, user-friendly and affordable recruiting software purpose-built to help growing companies exceed their recruiting goals. JazzHR's best-in-class solution replaces manual, time-consuming hiring tasks with intuitive tools and automation, empowering hiring managers to recruit and hire the right talent faster. To learn more about JazzHR, visit www.jazzhr.com.