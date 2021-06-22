LOS CABOS BECKONS: PLAN EARLY, SAVE BIG

Pueblo Bonito Pacifica

Book in June for Significant Winter Travel Savings, Plus Spa Credits

LOS CABOS, MEXICO, June 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Craving a long-awaited international vacation? Looking to visit somewhere familiar, safe, and easy to access? Pueblo Bonito Resorts—with five properties located in Los Cabos, Mexico—has an enticing offer available starting this week that rewards guests savvy enough to plan and book early for winter travel.

Available only for bookings through June 30, 2021, the family of Pueblo Bonito Golf & Spa Resorts in Los Cabos are offering all-inclusive packages with up to 45% off for one to five nights, plus a $75 spa credit. For guests booking six or more nights, the savings are as high as 50%, with a $150 spa credit. The offer is valid for travel between November 1, 2021 and April 30, 2022. Package pricing varies by dates, resort, and type of accommodations.

What options do Pueblo Bonito Resorts offer?

Pueblo Bonito Los Cabos and Rosé are in the heart of the action on Medano Beach, a grand two-mile stretch of soft sand lapped by gentle waves and lined with lively clubs, bars, cantinas, and restaurants. Medano Beach can be a non-stop party, but also perfect for water sports, with kayaks, stand-up paddleboards, and jet skis available for rent. Both hotels offer beautifully appointed suites and delightful al fresco restaurants directly above the beach.

Pueblo Bonito Sunset Beach Golf & Spa Resort, a popular choice for vacationing families, offers private beach access, six swimming pools, a children’s pool and a playground. The resort’s Kids Club invites youngsters to enjoy fun-filled days of arts and crafts, beach activities, pool games and board games. For kids who want to learn, there are also Spanish language primers, aqua aerobics, cooking classes and dance lessons led by top instructors. Babysitting for younger children is easily arranged, as is transportation and access to the downtown resorts.

For a more tranquil getaway, the adults-only Pueblo Bonito Pacifica Golf & Spa Resort is set within the exclusive Quivira Los Cabos resort community 15 minutes from downtown. Stroll a 2.5-mile-long stretch of pristine beach, splash in the spacious pool, soak in the hot tub, stretch out on a shady beach cabana, stargaze the brilliant night sky after dark: This is the perfect place to let your hair down and truly relax.

For a truly upscale retreat, Montecristo Estates, an elite community within Quivira Los Cabos, offers plush, spacious, multi-bedroom villas along with a private infinity pool, indoor and outdoor Jacuzzi, and maid and butler service. The richly furnished villas are designed in Spanish Mission revival style and feature panoramic ocean views. This deluxe hideaway offers convenient access and transfers to all of Pueblo Bonito Resorts’ restaurants, bars, and facilities.

Pacifica and Montecristo Estates also offer 24-hour butler service featuring “artists of service” who can create customized experiences and adventures limited only by guests’ imaginations.

For additional information or to make reservations, please visit https://www.pueblobonito.com/cabo-winter-escape or call 1-800-990-8250. When booking please use promo code BOOKEARLY21.

# # #

About Pueblo Bonito Golf & Spa Resorts

Pueblo Bonito Golf & Spa Resorts in Cabo San Lucas all offer luxury all-inclusive options. Each property has its own personality, design, and ambiance, yet all share the same high level of impeccable quality and distinguished atmosphere.

The adults-only Pueblo Bonito Pacifica Golf & Spa Resort is the ideal setting for a romantic getaway, while Pueblo Bonito Sunset Beach Golf & Spa Resort, with its large, all ocean-view suites, is perfect for families. Pueblo Bonito Rosé Resort & Spa and Pueblo Bonito Los Cabos, both located on El Médano beach, have the best to offer vacationers looking to be right in the middle of all the Cabo action. For more information visit www.pueblobonito.com, find us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/pueblobonitoresort and follow us on Twitter @PuebloBonito.