Traffic Impacts Begin Next Week on Plank Road in Towanda Township, Bradford County

​Montoursville, PA – Motorists are advised that a reclamation project is set to begin next week on Route 3020 (Plank Road) in Towanda Township, Bradford County.

On Monday, June 21, a Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) maintenance crew will begin preparation work for a full depth reclamation project on Plank Road between the intersection with Route 3018 (Bridge Street) and the Towanda Borough line. Traffic will be controlled by road closures or flagging, dependent upon the operation. Motorists should expect significant delays and are encouraged to use alternate routes. Homeowners will have access to their properties.

Work on the project includes stabilizing the base, paving and line painting. The project is expected to be completed by the end of August, weather permitting.

Work on this project will be in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan, which will include protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job-site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the jobsite, and relevant training.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

Subscribe to PennDOT news and traffic alerts in Tioga, Bradford, Lycoming, Sullivan, Union, Snyder, Northumberland, Montour and Columbia counties at www.penndot.gov/District3.

Information about infrastructure in District 3 including completed work and significant projects, is available at www.penndot.gov/D3Results. Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at www.projects.penndot.gov.

Follow PennDOT on Twitter at www.twitter.com/PennDOTNews and like the department on Facebook at www.facebook.com/PennsylvaniaDepartmentofTransportation and Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/pennsylvaniadot/.

MEDIA CONTACT: Maggie Baker, 570-368-4202 or magbaker@pa.gov.

###