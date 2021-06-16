​Montoursville, PA – Motorists are advised that a bridge replacement project continues on Route 487 in Orange Township, Columbia County. The bridge, which carries Route 487 over a tributary to Fishing Creek, is located between the intersection of Savage Hill Road and the intersection with Lodge Road.

On Wednesday, June 16, the construction area will be restricted to one lane with an 11-foot width restriction due to temporary concrete barriers. Traffic will be controlled by temporary traffic signals. Motorists can expect the southbound lane to be closed. Single lane conditions will continue until the project is completed.

Work on the project includes removal of the existing bridge, installation of a new box culvert, paving, line painting, new approach work, updated guiderails.

Rylind Construction is the primary contractor for this $861,000 bridge replacement project, which is expected to be completed in the fall of 2021.

Motorists should be alert, watch for slow or stopped vehicles, watch for lane changes, expect traffic delays and drive with caution through the work zone.

Work on this project will be in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan, which will include protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job-site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the jobsite, and relevant training.

