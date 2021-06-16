DigitalCrafts Announces Tech Bootcamps in Austin, TX
Training accelerator partners with Capital Factory to bring top-rated web development, cybersecurity and design training programs to Austin
DigitalCrafts provides an opportunity to quickly learn in-demand skills. Our students graduate job-ready, providing needed talent for the increasing number of companies that have flocked to Austin.”AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, June 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DigitalCrafts, a top-rated bootcamp offering web development, cybersecurity and UX design training, announced today that it will bring its programs to Austin. The company hopes to train the next generation to meet Austin’s ever-increasing need for top tech talent.
"Austin's tech scene has been growing for years, and the city became a top relocation spot for tech talent during the pandemic," said Jake Hadden, DigitalCrafts CEO. "DigitalCrafts provides an opportunity to quickly learn in-demand skills, and our students graduate job-ready, providing needed talent for the increasing number of companies that have flocked to Austin.”
DigitalCrafts is partnering with Capital Factory to provide space and local resources for Austin-based students. Capital Factory serves Austin’s technology community, offering students mentorship and networking opportunities. Capital Factory’s membership includes venture portfolio companies, large corporations, investors, mentors and more, each receiving the support they need to grow their organizations.
DigitalCrafts offers a hybrid training option, delivering live, online training at an accelerated pace. Students may attend classes from anywhere with an internet connection, or they may stream on-site at Capital Factory, learning in real time with a community of peers and supported by an online dedicated instructor and at least one teaching assistant.
Students and alumni gain exclusive access to elective workshops, which offer introductions to topics complementing DigitalCrafts’ courses. Alumni gain access to the trainer’s Employer Network—a collection of companies, large and small, who seek to hire DigitalCrafts graduates. DigitalCrafts hopes to attract students looking to change careers, or to upskill at their current company. No prior training or college degree is required for DigitalCrafts’ programs.
The average bootcamp alumnus sees a 56% increase in salary with their first job after graduation, according to the latest annual survey of grads published by Course Report, an industry leader in the technology training space. Web development, UX and cybersecurity skills are in demand and predicted to grow much faster than other careers in the U.S.
DigitalCrafts delivers some of the best-reviewed technology bootcamps in the world. Launched in 2015, we’ve helped hundreds of students gain cutting-edge skill sets through reskilling and upskilling courses to launch a career in technology—in weeks, not years. With classes taught live by instructors with years of real-world experience, our curriculum is crafted with beginners in mind, combining live instruction with hands-on exercises and projects that effectively cater to all learning styles. DigitalCrafts corporate solutions include custom training, consulting and staff augmentation for companies of all sizes.
Capital Factory is the center of gravity for entrepreneurs in Texas, the number one startup state in the U.S. Thousands of entrepreneurs, programmers and designers gather day and night, in-person and online for meetups, classes and coworking. We meet the best entrepreneurs in Texas and introduce them to their first investors, employees, mentors and customers. According to Pitchbook, Capital Factory has been the most active investor in Texas since 2010.
