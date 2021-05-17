DigitalCrafts Announces Launch of UX Design, Cybersecurity Programs
Top-rated coding bootcamp augments offerings with additional courses teaching in-demand skillsATLANTA, GA, USA, May 17, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DigitalCrafts, a top-rated coding bootcamp offering innovative web development training online and at its communities in Atlanta, Houston and Tampa, today announced that it has added full-time UX design and cybersecurity programs to its offerings.
“We know that coding bootcamps truly can change lives by preparing students for rewarding careers, and our UX design and cybersecurity programs will give the same opportunity,” said Max McChesney, DigitalCrafts co-founder and CEO. “Students in our programs graduate job-ready with a demonstrable skill set, a polished resume and the career search training necessary to land their first jobs in the tech industry.”
Live, Flexible Courses
The courses will initially be offered in a full-time format, taught Monday - Friday from 10 a.m. - 5 p.m. EDT. DigitalCrafts’ hybrid training option offers live, online training at an accelerated pace. Students may attend classes from anywhere with an internet connection, or they may stream on-site at any of the organization’s local communities.
All classes offer a dedicated instructor, at least one teaching assistant, career support and a community of peers. Students and alumni gain exclusive access to elective workshops, which offer introductions to topics complementing DigitalCrafts’ courses. Alumni gain access to the trainer’s Employer Network—a collection of companies, large and small, who seek to hire DigitalCrafts graduates.
Tuition for the 14-week UX design program is $13,950, while tuition for the 16-week cybersecurity course is $15,950. Special pricing is available for the initial cohort, and tuition costs may be further reduced by scholarships or additional discounts.
DigitalCrafts hopes to attract students looking to change careers, or to upskill at their current company. No prior training or college degree is required for either program.
Opportunity For the Future
The average bootcamp alumnus sees a 56% increase in salary with their first job after graduation, according to the latest annual survey of grads published by Course Report, an industry leader in the technology training space. Web development, UX and cybersecurity skills are in demand and predicted to grow much faster than other careers in the U.S.
Support For the Job Search
Students will complete several days of career prep during the course, ensuring each is well-equipped to enter the job market with a professional resume, established online presence and the opportunity to sharpen their interview skills. Students in the web development and UX design programs will graduate with a portfolio of projects completed throughout the course.
About DigitalCrafts
DigitalCrafts delivers some of the best-reviewed technology bootcamps in the world. Launched in 2015, we’ve helped hundreds of students gain cutting-edge skill sets, polished resumes and the dedicated support needed to launch a career in technology—in weeks, not years. With classes taught live by instructors with years of real-world experience, our curriculum is crafted with beginners in mind, combining live instruction with hands-on exercises and projects that effectively cater to all learning styles. DigitalCrafts corporate solutions include custom training, consulting and staff augmentation for companies of all sizes.
