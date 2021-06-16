Book and author promotion site CraveBooks.com announces support for Patreon

Writers can now integrate Patreon links into their Author Pages to align their promotional efforts and more effectively nurture fan relationships

By supporting Patreon, Crave Books’s is cementing its position as a comprehensive provider of author services. We are committed to providing authors with all the tools they need to be successful.” — Cary Bergeron

SAN JOSE, CA, UNITED STATES, June 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CraveBooks.com, one of the web’s premier book promotional websites, today announced the integration of Patreon into the site’s Author Pages service, offering a seamless way for participating writers to manage their promotions and build stronger connections with their biggest fans. By expanding its suite of promotional offerings with support for Patreon, Crave Books is enabling authors to build a creative membership component into their overall promotion strategy.

Through the integration of Patreon links into Crave Book’s Author Pages, writers are able to offer their fans the opportunity to access exclusive, members-only content, such as serialized works in progress, supplemental short stories featuring key characters from their novels, articles, blogs and more. Frequently, writers’ fans are not familiar with Patreon or aware of their favorite author’s participation on the platform, or their own opportunity to become a patron. This latest addition to the Crave Books promotion suite helps bridge that gap.

“Novelists are increasingly using Patreon as a way to help fund their next book, and engage with readers on a more frequent basis, while they are working on or between larger-scale book projects,” said Cary Bergeron, the sites’ founder. “By supporting integration with Patreon, Crave Books’s is cementing its position as a comprehensive provider of author services. We are committed to providing authors with all the tools they need to be successful.”

Patreon is a service that enables creators to give their most passionate fans a way to support their creative work though a monthly membership. The addition of support for Patreon further builds on Crave Books’ unmatched selection of Book Marketing and relationship management capabilities.

About CraveBooks.com

Crave Books is a full-service eBook site and daily email service that gives readers free and bargain ebooks and connects readers and writers. The site also offers a variety of promotional opportunities for authors to raise their profiles and reach new readers. Visit us today at CraveBooks.com.

How To Add Your Patreon Link To Your Author Profile Page On Crave Books