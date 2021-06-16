Retina Consultants of America Continues Growth in Minnesota
The Retina Center Joins Elite National Alliance of Retina SpecialistsSOUTHLAKE, TX, UNITED STATES, June 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, Retina Consultants of America (“RCA”), a comprehensive physician management services organization, welcomes its 12th practice, The Retina Center of the Twin Cities of Minneapolis and St. Paul, Minnesota to its prestigious nationwide group of retina practices. The addition of The Retina Center expands RCA’s presence in Minnesota, as they join forces with RCA’s existing partner in the region, Vitreoretinal Surgery (VRS). Founded in 1985, The Retina Center has thoughtfully grown to encompass eight clinic locations in the Twin Cities region.
“The Retina Center is pleased to affiliate with VRS and the RCA organization. We are looking forward with great anticipation to working with Dr. David Williams and his partners at VRS to enhance our two groups’ abilities to serve our patients,” said Abdhish Bhavsar, MD, The Retina Center. “Through synergies between the two major retina groups in the region we will continue to provide and expand premier retina care in our communities treating all diseases of the retina, vitreous and macula.”
The Retina Center is on the forefront of medical and surgical retina treatment as well as clinical research. They are a leading provider of ophthalmic care in the retina subspeciality in southeastern and central Minnesota. Patients seek out their care from not only Minnesota but Iowa, North and South Dakota, and Wisconsin.
“The combination of the resources and expertise of our two nationally recognized retina practices will enhance our ability to better serve our referring doctors and bring unrivaled state-of-the-art care to patients with diseases of the retina, macula and vitreous over a broader geographic range of the northern United States”, said David Williams, MD, MBA, VitreoRetinal Surgery.
With existing partner practices in New York, Florida, South Carolina, Missouri, Kansas, Texas, Minnesota and California and plans for further geographic expansion, the addition of The Retina Center furthers RCA’s goal of providing the highest quality retinal care to patients across the U.S.
Formed by Webster Equity Partners and based in Southlake, Texas, RCA is partnering with leading retina specialists who seek a strategic partner with the capital resources and expertise to invest in their practice infrastructure and position them for continued growth in their markets. RCA is unique in offering the first horizontal alliance in the eye-care field focused solely on retinal care.
About Retina Consultants of America
Retina Consultants of America is a network of leading retina specialists with the mission of saving sight and improving patient lives through innovation and the highest quality care. Through RCA's physician-centered practice management model, physicians continue to drive clinical care and practice culture, while benefitting from the business expertise, resources, and shared best practices available through RCA.
www.retinaconsultantsofamerica.com
About Webster Equity Partners
Webster Equity Partners has invested in RCA along-side its physician partners. Founded in 2003, Webster Equity invests in healthcare services companies with high impact growth strategies that deliver the highest quality care and extraordinary service. Webster is currently investing out of its fourth fund with $875 million of committed capital. For additional information on Webster Equity Partners, please visit www.websterequitypartners.com.
About The Retina Center
The Retina Center, is a medical practice established in 1985. We specialize in treating the retina and vitreous of the eye, which are delicate tissues at the back of the eye responsible for vision. Diseases such as diabetic retinopathy, macular degeneration, retinal detachment, and many others interfere with the function of the retina and vitreous
